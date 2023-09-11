“Oh my god, it stinks!” - IShowSpeed comically farts on Kai Cenat and his “girlfriend” during latest Rumble stream

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again showcased his signature humor by comically targeting a fart toward Kai Cenat and a female guest during their latest episode of The Kai n' Speed Show on Rumble. Both Darren and Kai are currently in the UK following their participation in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023.

The streamer is well-known for his stunts and antics that have previously garnered him a substantial following. This time, he took it up a notch by farting directly in the direction of the guest and Kai. In response, the guest expressed her disgust, saying:

"Oh my god, it stinks!"

"What the f**k did you eat today?" - Kai Cenat lambasts IShowSpeed for farting live on stream

IShowSpeed has gained attention for his comedic antics once again, this time by playfully farting in the presence of Kai Cenat and his so-called "girlfriend" (a female guest invited to their stream). Naturally, this unexpected act left both individuals feeling repulsed, prompting the female guest to remark:

"No, no, no, no! Why?"

Darren instinctively responded:

"I don't even know"

The female guest added:

"That smells like cauliflowers and like, bad onion."

Kai Cenat, who had backed off from the scene, returned to say:

"What the f**k did you eat today? I would never do that sh*t."

Despite criticizing Darren for his brazen behavior, Kai also farted soon after, leaving the guest feeling nauseated. She said:

"No! What the f**k!"

An animated IShowSpeed got up and exclaimed:

"Ew bi*ch! That was you (Kai)! You dirty a** m*nkey, bro! Yo, move that f**king chair, bro. On my life, that was you! That's why you put your knee up. It was him. That was him (speaking to the guest). Wallahi, it was him!"

Fans react to the streamer's latest stunt

IShowSpeed's comedic actions have once again ignited a flurry of online reactions. The streamer is no newcomer to being the subject of viral clips, and this instance was no exception. Upon witnessing his latest antics, fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with their comments:

In the past, Darren has gone viral as a result of his eccentric behavior. For instance, earlier this year, he deemed it a fitting idea to ignite a firecracker inside his brother's bedroom (He performed a similar stunt last year as well).