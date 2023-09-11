"Time to retire Tommy Fury": KSI brags about being the reason for IShowSpeed's "retirement" from football, targets Tommy Fury

In a post on X that has gone viral, KSI has claimed responsibility for IShowSpeed's failure to have any impact on the scoreline for the recent Sidemen Charity Match. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has also used the opportunity to take shots at Tommy Fury. With the two being slated for a fight next month, the YouTuber continued his ongoing banter against the younger Fury brother, saying he will make him retire as he did with Darren "IShowSpeed."

For context, this was a direct reply to a clip of a recent livestream featuring Kai Cenat where Darren revealed that he was done playing football after missing several opportunities to score against the Sidemen FC at last weekend's much-anticipated match.

KSI, who was the goalkeeper on IShowSpeed's opposing team, took this opportunity to brag about being the reason for the apparent retirement. He also claimed that he would be doing the same to the Love Island star and professional boxer Tommy Fury on October 14. The YouTuber wrote:

"Retired Speed from football, now it’s time to retire Tommy Fury from boxing on October 14th"

"Speed still owns you": IShowSpeed fans react to KSI claiming he is the reason for the streamer's retirement from football

Both KSI and his business partner from PRIME, Logan Paul, are currently preparing for their individual cards at the MF & DAZN X Series with Tommy Fury and Dillon Danis respectively. As has become the norm with these matchups, the lead-up to the fight is usually full of a lot of online banter. Dillon's online clash with Logan's fiancee Nina Agdal became quite a big controversy that recently ended with Nina getting a restraining order against Danis.

As for the other fight, a recent highlight surfaced when Tommy Fury and his father were subject to a "threat" from his opponent on live television. The Fury father-son duo were on Good Morning Britain when the producers played a clip of The Nightmare giving a speech to intimidate Tommy. However, it might have backfired with many trolling him for his anime villain-like threats.

As for IShowSpeed, the young streamer was clearly disappointed by his performance at the Sidemen Charity Match. Even though he has claimed to have "retired" from football, fans of IShowSpeed had his back and counter-trolled KSI for his post on X.

The Sidemen Charity Match was perhaps one of the most anticipated creator-led events of the year. Both teams boasted popular Twitch streamers and YouTubers from across the country, with many returning from last year alongside a handful of new faces such as the Canadian Twitch streamer xQc, who had a remarkably bad day as the goalkeeper for the YouTube All-Stars.