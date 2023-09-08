"Another painful watch": KSI is being trolled online for his 'Anime-like' threats to Tommy Fury

KSI is being called out on social media for sending a pre-recorded message to Tommy Fury that was played on Good Morning Britain today. With the two slated to fight each other in October 2023, the respective parties have engaged in quite some banter over the last couple of weeks. Fans will remember how heated their in-person face-off got back in August.

However, the prerecorded message that was sent to GMB on Friday morning by the YouTuber is being criticized by many for being too anime-like in his threats, as both Tommy Fury and his dad could be seen cringing and brushing them off live on air.

The clip of their reaction has gone viral on social media, with fans calling it "painful to watch":

"Another painful watch from KSI"

Watch: Tommy Fury and his dad react to KSI's "threats" on live TV

The Tommy Fury v Olajide "KSI" fight is slated to be held on October 14, 2023, Saturday, and although there is more than a month left, the two have been clashing quite a lot online. The most recent interaction was when Tommy and his father attended today's Good Morning Britain show on ITV, and the presenters played a short clip of Olajide.

In the clip, the YouTuber was threatening the Love Island star, but many have pointed out that the intonations made it seem more comedic than intimidating. Some of the things The Nightmare said seemed straight out of an anime villains monologue:

"October 14, this will be the day that you hate for the rest of your life. When I beat you, with every air that you breathe, that day will be a constant reminder that you lost to a YouTuber."

The son-and-father duo brushed away these threats with stifled laughter. Tommy Fury's dad also clapped back at KSI, calling him a human pineapple as the YouTuber's clip continued to play. As the monologue got even more bizarre, to the amusement of many fans, the Sidemen member ended it in the most anime-like fashion by doing a proper villainous laugh while signing off.

Here are a couple of more reactions from X, formerly Twitter:

Fans of the YouTuber will know that ahead of the October fight with Tommy Fury, he will be participating in this weekend's Sidemen Charity Match. To that end, KSI has also asked IShowSpeed, who he has an on-pitch rivalry with, not to injure him before the fight.