KSI laughs off Tommy Fury's sparring footage along with Tyson Fury - "I’m gonna absolutely destroy him"

Social media star Olajide Olatunji better known as KSI, and WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's brother Tommy Fury are scheduled to lock horns in the ring later this October at the famed Manchester Arena in the UK.

However, recent training footage of 'TNT' has made Olatunji more confident than ever about his victory in their upcoming boxing clash.

In a video posted by @IfnBoxing on Twitter, the Love Island star can be seen getting in shadowboxing sessions followed by a few rounds of sparring with his more successful sibling Tyson.

Although we are not sure what Olatunji felt lacking about the training session, suffice it to say the YouTuber was utterly unimpressed by it. Reacting to the video, the 30-year-old wrote:

"If this is his training, then I’m gonna absolutely destroy him this October 😂😂😂."

Tommy Fury holds an undefeated boxing record of 9-0. In his most recent fight 'TNT' clinched a split decision win over social media star Jake Paul. Another credible win on his record is Polish national Daniel Bocianski, who was 10-1 while facing him.

In comparison, although KSI is also undefeated in boxing with a record of 5-0 with 1 NC, only one of those wins has come under the professional ranks. His most recent fight against Joe Fournier was turned into a no-contest owing to an accidental elbow from Olatunji knocking out Fournier in the second round.

Jake Paul predicts Tommy Fury vs. KSI

With Tommy Fury and KSI's highly publicized influencer boxing clash drawing close, 'TNT's' former foe Jake Paul has given his prediction for the match-up.

Per 'The Problem Child,' Fury is going to knockout Olajide Olatunji. During a recent segment of the Impaulsive podcast, the 26-year-old said:

"I think Tommy Fury stops him in less than five rounds, probably."

Catch Jake Paul's comments on Fury vs. KSI below:

As per BetOnline, 'TNT' is a -400 heavy favorite for the match-up against the +300 underdog Olajide Olatunji.

This means a $1000 wager on the Love Island star will potentially yield users a payout of $1,250. The same wager on the YouTube superstar will net users a more significant profit of $4,000 if Olatunji gets his hand raised.