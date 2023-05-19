The result of the controversial fight between KSI and Joe Fournier has been overturned by the Professional Boxing Association (PBA).
The YouTuber-turned-boxer and Fournier went toe-to-toe in a six-round exhibition boxing match on May 13th. The event took place at Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI was getting the better of his opponent in the fight and successfully knocked him out in the second round.
But later, a replay showed that the YouTuber-turned-boxer's elbow resulted in the knockout. Fournier appealed against the outcome of the fight, and now, PBA has overturned the decision.
The statement released by the association in a press release stated that due to the illegal blow, the outcome has to be changed to a 'No Contest.'
"Even though KSI was winning the fight, the blow with the forearm/elbow has been found to be accidental and the obvious disappointment that will follow, it has been decided that the contest is declared a No Contest in accordance with the rules... We have ensured that this process was conducted swiftly and fairly to uphold the integrity of boxing."
The YouTuber took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the verdict. The 29-year-old was appeased with PBA's decision as it kept his undefeated record intact:
"Still undefeated. Feels good man."
Twitter reacts to KSI's win over Joe Fournier being overturned to a No Contest
Upon hearing that the outcome of KSI vs. Joe Fournier has been changed to a 'No Contest,' several boxing fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news.
Some agreed with the Professional Boxing Association's decision to change it to a 'No Contest'.
"That was the right decision. Fournier did not deserve a loss for that fight since it ended with an illegal move."
"This is the correct decision. Wasn't intentional and JJ probably wins anyway, but it does matter that the forearm was used. DQ wouldn't have been fair so a no decision is right."
But there were others who believed that despite the illegal blow, the YouTuber-turned-boxer should have been declared the winner.
"Jj is still the winner in my book, that elbow was a bummer."
"Even without the elbow, he was still winning the fight, so it doesn't matter anyway."
A few more tweets on the issue can be seen below: