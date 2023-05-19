The result of the controversial fight between KSI and Joe Fournier has been overturned by the Professional Boxing Association (PBA).

The YouTuber-turned-boxer and Fournier went toe-to-toe in a six-round exhibition boxing match on May 13th. The event took place at Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI was getting the better of his opponent in the fight and successfully knocked him out in the second round.

Jobless Yb Fan @ShisuiTheDonn__ Ksi just put Joe Fournier to sleep Ksi just put Joe Fournier to sleep 😭 https://t.co/Lu3ELnPl5I

But later, a replay showed that the YouTuber-turned-boxer's elbow resulted in the knockout. Fournier appealed against the outcome of the fight, and now, PBA has overturned the decision.

The statement released by the association in a press release stated that due to the illegal blow, the outcome has to be changed to a 'No Contest.'

"Even though KSI was winning the fight, the blow with the forearm/elbow has been found to be accidental and the obvious disappointment that will follow, it has been decided that the contest is declared a No Contest in accordance with the rules... We have ensured that this process was conducted swiftly and fairly to uphold the integrity of boxing."

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo KSI vs Joe Fournier has been overturned to a ‘No Decision’ by the PBA KSI vs Joe Fournier has been overturned to a ‘No Decision’ by the PBA https://t.co/yrHa045Bqh

The YouTuber took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the verdict. The 29-year-old was appeased with PBA's decision as it kept his undefeated record intact:

"Still undefeated. Feels good man."

Twitter reacts to KSI's win over Joe Fournier being overturned to a No Contest

Upon hearing that the outcome of KSI vs. Joe Fournier has been changed to a 'No Contest,' several boxing fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news.

Some agreed with the Professional Boxing Association's decision to change it to a 'No Contest'.

"That was the right decision. Fournier did not deserve a loss for that fight since it ended with an illegal move."

Banda Propaganda @bigboxingguy @HappyPunchPromo That was the right decision. Fournier did not deserve a loss for that fight since it ended with an illegal move. @HappyPunchPromo That was the right decision. Fournier did not deserve a loss for that fight since it ended with an illegal move.

"This is the correct decision. Wasn't intentional and JJ probably wins anyway, but it does matter that the forearm was used. DQ wouldn't have been fair so a no decision is right."

Nathan Sanghera (NSanghera93) @PunJay93 @HappyPunchPromo This is the correct decision. Wasn't intentional and JJ probably wins anyway, but it does matter that the forearm was used. DQ wouldn't have been fair so a no decision is right @HappyPunchPromo This is the correct decision. Wasn't intentional and JJ probably wins anyway, but it does matter that the forearm was used. DQ wouldn't have been fair so a no decision is right

But there were others who believed that despite the illegal blow, the YouTuber-turned-boxer should have been declared the winner.

"Jj is still the winner in my book, that elbow was a bummer."

Mohamed Enieb @its_menieb @HappyPunchPromo Jj is still the winner in my book, that elbow was a bummer @HappyPunchPromo Jj is still the winner in my book, that elbow was a bummer

"Even without the elbow, he was still winning the fight, so it doesn't matter anyway."

Martin Cass @CountJoki85 @HappyPunchPromo Even without the elbow, he was still winning the fight, so it doesn't matter anyway. @HappyPunchPromo Even without the elbow, he was still winning the fight, so it doesn't matter anyway.

A few more tweets on the issue can be seen below:

Streplic @Streplic @HappyPunchPromo All that hype for it to be a no contest, sooner or later the hype for the Tommy/Jake fights won’t even be there, dragging this story wayyy too long. @HappyPunchPromo All that hype for it to be a no contest, sooner or later the hype for the Tommy/Jake fights won’t even be there, dragging this story wayyy too long.

Dylan @brown_dylan @HappyPunchPromo Right call but please don’t bother with the rematch @HappyPunchPromo Right call but please don’t bother with the rematch

Poll : 0 votes