Was KSI's win over Joe Fournier overturned? Here's the latest update

KSI's win over Joe Fournier hasn't been overturned, but it might be by the end of the week.

'The Nightmare' returned to the ring over the weekend on DAZN pay-per-view. There, he faced his longtime foe, Joe Fournier. 'The Badass Billonaire' has called out the British star for a while now, even having a faceoff after the latter's win in January.

Sadly for fans, their action in the ring didn't end without controversy. In the main event over the weekend, the YouTuber staggered the undefeated boxer in the second round with a massive right hook. Fournier attempted to clinch, but a short hook put the 40-year-old out cold.

Well, that's how it looked on paper. Following replays appear to show the YouTuber possibly landing a hook, but Fournier took the brunt of the impact on the elbow. To be fair, the strike appeared accidental, as it happened when the two were getting into the clinch.

Following the bout, there were calls for the fight to be overturned to a loss or a no-contest. Now, Joe Fournier has taken steps to make that happen, as he recently filed an official appeal with the Professional Boxing Association (PBA).

Most professional boxing events are sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control. However, the PBA sanctioned Misfits Boxing in the U.K. The PBA will now have a big decision to make, as they're in the spotlight. In a statement, the association stated they will make a decision by Friday.

See the PBA's statement regarding the appeal below:

Joe Fournier has officially appealed his KO defeat to KSI, per the PBA

KSI releases statement following a knockout win

On Twitter, KSI has released a statement regarding his controversial win over Joe Fournier.

'The Nightmare' was hoping to face Tommy Fury next. 'TNT' is hot off his win over Jake Paul in February, and had a face-off with KSI in the ring following the victory.

However, given all the controversy, many are now wondering if a rematch with Joe Fournier was now on the table. To his credit, the British star took to Twitter to release a lengthy statement after the win. There, he stated that the win was inevitable.

Furthermore, the undefeated boxer added that 'The Badass Billonaire' was already on his last legs before the strike. That being said, KSI stated that it appears that his forearm landed on Fournier, and also added that it sadly devalues his win as a result.

See his statement in the post below:

ksi @KSI



I worked very hard for this fight and had an intense and grueling camp. There's no better feeling than being in that ring and having my hand raised in front of my loyal and amazing fans who I appreciate so much. Unfortunately the victory which was inevitable no matter what, is…

