KSI and his promoter Kalle Sauerland have offered an explanation for the Brit's illegal elbow knockout against Joe Fournier.

'JJ' was back in action last night at the Wembley Arena in London against Joe Fournier. While the Brit was able to make quick work of his toughest test to date, it didn't come without controversy.

The 29-year-old knocked out Fournier with an unintentional elbow which was not seen by the referee. Had it been seen, the result of the fight could've been very different.

Speaking about knocking out Joe Fournier with an illegal elbow, KSI said this during the post-fight press conference:

"Honestly, it was so fast that I didn't even think that I hit him with an elbow."

Further during the press conference, KSI's promoter Kalle Sauerland also gave his opinion on the same and claimed that such things happen in boxing. He said:

"He [KSI] throws the first flurry of punches, Fournier steps... basically those have rocked him. He comes in and yes, there is a right hand that goes over, you can see the best shot is if you look behind the head, you when the fist goes past the chin, the head moves. So the movement has been caused by, initially by the punch. Yes, there was a follow through you can see it's not an elbow, it's more of a forearm that comes across it, that happens in big fights."

Jake Paul reacts to KSI's illegal elbow KO against Joe Fournier

The Brit's win over Joe Fournier has become a major talking point on social media since last night. Despite the elbow being unintentional, many have called for the result of the bout to be overturned into a no-contest or disqualification for 'JJ' as a result of an illegal elbow, including his long-time nemesis Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' took to Twitter to express his disregard for the outcome of the fight and demanded that the result should be overturned, he said:

"I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification."

