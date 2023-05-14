Social media sensation Logan Paul was seemingly shocked with KSI's knockout of Joe Fournier.

KSI returned to the squared circle last night at the Wembley Arena in London against 9-0 pro-boxer Joe Fournier. In what was supposed to be his toughest test till date, 'JJ' managed to make light work of the 40-year-old.

The Brit started off strong and controlled the distance from the first bell. However, there wasn't much action in the first round of the fight. In the second round, 'JJ' caught Joe Fournier with a massive overhand right which seemed to have wobbled him following which the 40-year-old got knocked out after catching an unintentional elbow to his face.

Despite KSI winning the bout in a controversial fashion, his business partner Logan Paul was seemingly impressed with the Brit's performance. 'The Maverick' took to Twitter to share the real-time reaction of him and his girlfriend, Nina Agdal to the knockout.

In the video, Logan Paul can be heard saying:

"Oh he's dead, he killed him! Oh my god! Oh he killed him!"

Take a look at Logan Paul and Nina Agdal's reactions below:

Fans react to controversial knockout in KSI vs. Joe Fournier bout

KSI's controversial knockout victory over Joe Fournier has become a major talking point on social media. Naturally, fans seem to have a variety of opinions regarding the outcome.

While some suggest that the decision should be overturned and the two should fight again, others believe the Brit would've won anyways and the elbow does not change anything.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Elbow to knock him out. Should be DQ tbf."

"Lol how did the referee not see the flying elbow?"

"Need to run it back, wasn't an intentional elbow, but can be satisfied with that, for someone who watches boxing regularly know it's the ref call as he see it but, and even me in real time it looked like a punch! But replay clear elbow, you've got to rerun it!"

"Need to run it back, wasn't an intentional elbow, but can be satisfied with that, for someone who watches boxing regularly know it's the ref call as he see it but, and even me in real time it looked like a punch! But replay clear elbow, you've got to rerun it!"

"I think he would have won regardless but he knocked him out with a clear elbow. No quality boxing on show #misfits"

"Hardly shocking that he beat a guy who's opponents were all journeymen lol combined record of 29W-116L(118 if you count the two debut fighters)-1NC"

"Hardly shocking that he beat a guy who's opponents were all journeymen lol combined record of 29W-116L(118 if you count the two debut fighters)-1NC"

"was it an elbow? yes... but it was clearly on accident. he missed and it caught jow unfortunately... joe was finished regardless after that right hand tho it wouldve ended sooner rather than later anyways."

"was it an elbow? yes... but it was clearly on accident. he missed and it caught jow unfortunately... joe was finished regardless after that right hand tho it wouldve ended sooner rather than later anyways."

