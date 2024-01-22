How much money did Twitch star Kai Cenat approximately make in 2023?

In 2023, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat went through a roller coaster of events, achieving remarkable feats such as becoming the most subscribed streamer in the world on Twitch. He was also involved in several controversies, such as being charged with inciting a riot in New York City.

Kai won the Streamer of the Year award at the 2023 Streamy Award, which further solidified his position as one of the most popular streamers on the platform. As such, speculations about the streamer's earnings in 2023 are rife, with many curious about the streamer's earnings after a year that propelled his career further than ever before.

This article dives deeper into the numbers from the streamer's Twitch career in 2023 and tries to approximate the amount of money Kai made from direct streaming and other sources.

Tracing Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's income in 2023

Kai had collaborations with big names in the previous year, such as Hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj, Comedian Druski, and hip-hop group Migos member Offset, to name a few. The streamer also organized the wildly famous 7 Days In stream-a-thon, wherein the streamer stayed in a simulated jail environment with internet icons and celebrities for seven days while being live-streamed throughout the ordeal.

Despite facing criticism from some regarding his shenanigans, he continues to rise in the ranks of the Twitch streaming community. He is currently ranked the number 3 overall streamer as per Twitchtracker.com, taking into account his followers, average viewers, and view time. His income could be from anywhere between $2 million to $12 million.

Twitch earnings

The video-streaming giant provides a certain portion of revenue from advertising to the streamer while keeping some for itself. This is known as the "revenue split." Since the introduction of local sub-pricing on Twitch, creators may have different contract terms and, therefore, different splits. Some may have a 50/50 split, while others may enjoy a more favorable split of 60/40. Kai has not publically revealed his own personal split with the platform.

Monthly sub count of Kai Cenat for 2023 (Image via Twitch Tracker)

As per twitchtracker.com, the streamer had 1,89,761 Prime subscriptions, 6,49,608 Tier 1 subscriptions, 295 Tier 2 subscriptions, and 181 Tier 3 subscriptions. With the Prime and Tier 1 subs valued at $4.99, Tier 2 subs at $9.99, and Tier 3 subs at $24.99, the streamer can be said to have approximately earned:

(1,89,761 x $4.99) + (6,49,608x $4.99) + (295 x $9.99) + (181 x $24.99) = $4,195,921

Considering a 50/50 split, the streamer earned a minimum of $2,097,960.

YouTube earnings

The streamer has two channels, Kai Cenat and Kai Cenat Live. Both have similar subscriber counts on the platform. While the former 5.05 million subscribers and over 317 million views, the latter has over 5.86 million subscribers and nearly a whopping two billion views.

While Kai focuses on Vlogging content on his main channel, on his live channel, the streamer uploads memorable and exciting moments and clips from his live streams.

Kai's approximate earnings on YouTube (as per SocialBlade)

Based on this information, socialblade.com approximates the streamer's earnings as follows:

Kai Cenat: $11.3K - $180.3K yearly earnings

Kai Cenat Live: $538K - $8.6M yearly earnings

Kai also has a considerable collection of expensive items, including a collection of expensive automobiles, the latest being a Trackhawk Jeep gifted by Kick streamer Adin Ross for his birthday. The streamer's collection includes a Mercedes-Benz AMG E63, a Lamborghini Urus, and a custom-made Cadillac Escalade, to name a few.