"You're doing a bad job at parenting" - Kai Cenat hits back at those accusing him of "glorifying jail" during 7 Days In livestream

Twitch superstar Kai Cenat went off at those accusing him of "glorifying jail" through his viral 7 Days In stream marathon, wherein he spent seven days inside a simulated jail environment with other internet stars and completed various challenges.

Although it made for fun content enjoyed by a large audience, some were not so pleased, even becoming a topic of discussion on Joe Budden's podcast. Many individuals believe that Kai is showcasing the jail environment as fun and influencing his large audience, mainly young men.

However, Kai stated that if someone's child wants to go to jail based on his stream, then they're doing a bad job at parenting:

"And if your f**king child, or somebody that you know watch that motherf**ker and pick up they phone and when they say 'Oh my god jail looks fun, I wanna go', you're doing a bad job at parenting."

Kai Cenat recently hosted a project called 7 Days In, where the streamer collaborated with big names such as Druski, Offset, YourRAGE, and NLE Choppa. The stream marathon started on October 27 and ended on November 3, 2023.

The stream was a viral hit with his audience, with 3.8 million unique registered viewers tuning into his streams and 104.3K average viewers throughout the broadcast.

However, some individuals were concerned with how the seemingly fun simulated jail environment may influence younger audiences into believing an actual jail is somewhat similar.

Kai Cenat was dissatisfied with this criticism and hit back with an explosive rant, talking about how most criticizing him have not even watched the streams and are just going off based on clips that have gone viral:

"Actually click on a f**king stream, you weird f**ks. Little n**** was going based off the mothef**king clips and saying what they had to say about it. "

Kai Cenat talked about how he even made sure to call the "baddest" kids in the community and talk to them personally in jail during the stream. He further talked about how he had mentioned multiple times during the stream that he was not actually enjoying the experience at all.

"But were you there when we did a whole *inaudible* where I literally got the kids in the community, the baddest kids to the community to come to the jail. We actually sat down and spoke to them n*****. Oh, you were- oh, you didn't see that right?"

Kai Cenat stated that he had said time and time again during the broadcast that he did not want to be there and that one should not end up in jail if they do not want to have to sit through these uncomfortable situations.

"Or a thousand times where I said, 'Yo, this is not cool. I don't want to be here. I don't like being here. This is why you shouldn't want to be here.' Oh, you didn't see that, right? Or me waking up at 6 AM, shivering out my sleep, back hurt, eating whack-a** food, saying, 'This is why you don't want to be here.' Oh, you didn't see that, right? Oh, but you've seen all the other clips that went viral. And then you're going to say I glorified it, right?"

Further, he roasted the parents and their children for having an issue with his streams:

"And if your f**king child, or somebody that you know watch that motherf**ker and pick up they phone and when they say 'Oh my god jail looks fun, I wanna go', you're doing a bad job at parenting. You wanna know why? One, why the n**** watching me? And two, why the f**k would he even think that sh*t. And three your f**king kid is dumb as shit, n*****. The f**k?"

Fans react to Kai Cenat's explosive statement

While fans found the situation humorous, many stated that the criticisms were borne out of jealousy, and the reason behind it is that Kai is "at the top." Yet others focused on how hypocritical many critics can be, accusing Kai and at the same time enjoying the comedic values of movies and skits featuring jails:

Kai Cenat is a popular Twitch streamer and content creator who boasts an impressive 7.94 million followers on the platform. He has streamed over 3,500 hours of content and is one of the most influential "W/L Community" members on Twitch.

He was further established as a popular figure after his successful jail stint. He has managed to garner over half a million followers within the last thirty days of streaming.