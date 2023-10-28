"No way this is real life" - Kai Cenat's prison livestream garnering 250,000 viewers leaves netizens amused

Kai Cenat, one of Twitch’s most popular content creators, revealed he’s doing a 7-day “prison livestream.” In the video, the streamer will be locked up in a jail setting. He will also have to follow the rules of the wardens and guards alongside a few other content creators and famous names.

While this 24-hour-a-day livestream has only recently begun, it’s done huge numbers, with over 250,000 people watching Kai live his life within the walls of a prison cell.

It’s been a huge hit on social media, with a wide number of people commenting on it. While some think he’s doing it to change how social media and content creation is done in the future, others are reminding people that someone did an experiment similar to this in the past, with disastrous results. X user @KatceptionLive commented on the stream, saying:

"There's no way this is real life."

Social media reacts to Kai Cenat’s 7-day prison livestream

Many across social media were amused by this content, ranging from jealousy that Kai Cenat received 50 dollars in jail to general excitement about the content. However, the reactions were pretty varied across the board.

The Kai Cenat jail stream made its way to Reddit’s Livestreamfails subReddit, where naturally, many had their thoughts on the matter. The topic of the post was how they were glad a North American streamer was doing something major like European streamers do.

However, this was immediately shouted down by other commenters. Many highlighted American streamers who made incredible, out-of-the-box livestreams. Examples given were Ludwig’s Chessboxing, the Streamer Awards, and one of the best things to ever happen on Twitch, Jerma’s baseball game.

While some praised Kai Cenat and called him a genius, others would point out that another streamer did the “prison stream” announcement first: Ice Poseidon. Four years ago, the streamer did a prison experiment stream and tweeted about his upcoming prison stream as recently as October 18, 2023.

Others weren’t very impressed, with some calling it a “sleepover” and others saying it’s “unwatchable” due to all the ads if you aren’t a subscriber. To several viewers on social media, it didn’t feel like a real jail, and that ruined it for them.

A few users on social media would offer a word of warning. In the 1970s, a similar experiment was conducted where people were put in prison for two weeks while others were made the guards. This turned violent and unfortunate and was known as the “Stanford Prison Experiment.”

What is Kai Cenat’s 7-day prison livestream

Two days ago, Kai Cenat revealed he’s going to have a 7-day jail stream. This was done via a YouTube video that quickly soared to over 800K views. His audience was incredibly excited about the upcoming content all across social media.

The Twitch and Kick streamer is committed to pushing the boundaries of content creation and will stay in this “prison” for the full week alongside a variety of other content creators and artists. YourRAGE, NLE Choppa, and others are reportedly going to take part.

There’s no telling what will happen as this livestream goes on, but we’ll keep you up-to-date with the most exciting and intense moments.