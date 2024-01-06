"They love each other": Fans react as Adin Ross gifts Kai Cenat a Trackhawk Jeep for his birthday

Kick streamer Adin Ross has gifted a full-fledged Jeep Trackhawk to his friend and popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat on his birthday, and fans of both content creators are going gaga over it. The news broke after viewers started sharing snippets of the Instagram Live where Adin and Kai could be seen sitting in the jeep celebrating the birthday.

Kai Cenat surprised Adin Ross on his birthday stream in October of 2023 by gifting him a pair of expensive Audemars Piguet watches. With Ross now returning the favor by giving him a car, fans were very excited about the gift, with many noting how close the two streamers have become over the years. After clips of the Trackhawk went viral on social media, @destroynectar wrote:

"They love each other."

"My brother": Kai Cenat was very excited when Adin Ross gifted him a Trackhawk Jeep SUV as a birthday present

Two-time back-to-back Streamer of the Year Kai Cenat has become one of the most popular North American streamers in the last couple of years, amassing a huge following on Twitch. The highly successful content creator from New York has a taste for exotic cars, with a fair few expensive rides to his name already, such as a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and Mercedes-Benz AMG E63.

The Jeep Trackhawk will be a fine addition to his collection of SUVs, which already include a Lamborghini Urus and a Cadillac Escalade.

Both Adin Ross and Kai Cenat looked very excited in the Instagram Live, with the former shouting how fast the car was and the latter swinging the keys around before revving the vehicle:

"Trackhawk Jeep, it goes too f*cking fast!"

Kai also told Adin how much he appreciated the gift, talking about how he was excited to add another truck to his collection:

"All right, bro. Another truck added. Goddamn, bruh. I f*cking love you. My brother for life!"

Readers should note that while going live on Instagram might have been the most feasible choice for the streamers as the stream lasted for only a couple of minutes, Adin Ross could not have appeared on Twitch (where Kai Cenat streams) because he is still indefinitely banned from the platform.

Fans were very enthusiastic about the incident, with some even wishing to find a similar friendship in their lives. Some even joked that the content creators would be gifting houses to each other for their birthdays next year.

Here are some more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

The Kick streamer is known for being very generous with his gifts and giveaways, especially to his friends. Last year in June, Adin Ross surprised his bodyguard with a Lamborghini Urus.