"Bro just needs to stick to Just Chatting" - Kai Cenat breaks his setup after losing $300,000 bet against 21 Savage, fans react

Two-time Streamer of the Year award winner Kai Cenat has gone viral on the internet after breaking his gaming and streaming setup. On January 30, 2024, the content creator collaborated with British-American rapper 21 Savage. The two celebrities eventually decided to play Madden NFL 24, with several prominent streamers wagering large sums of money.

Among them was French-Canadian Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc," who bet $100,000 on 21 Savage. Additionally, FaZe Clan-affiliated personality Josh "YourRAGE" put in $10,000.

Unfortunately for Kai Cenat, he lost to 21 Savage in the last quarter. Things took a turn when he smashed his DualSense controller against his monitors and the setup in a fit of rage. Before the livestream abruptly concluded, the New Yorker was heard saying:

"F**king dumb a*s f**king... dumb a*s f**king game, bro! Get out of here, bro! I'm done with all this s**t, bro. I lose every f**king time, bro. Every f**king time, I'm losing. Every f**king time, I'm losing, bro!"

Kai Cenat's shenanigans went viral on X, with user @thaplumber_ commenting:

"Bro just needs to stick to Just Chatting (and) leave the games alone."

"Bro is defeated" - 21 Savage revealing aftermath after Kai Cenat destroyed his setup leaves netizens in splits

On the same day, 21 Savage posted a 26-second video showing the aftermath of Kai Cenat destroying his streaming and gaming setup in a fit of rage. Commenting on the situation, the 31-year-old rapper said:

"You broke everything, bro. This n***a, Kai, broke everything, bro! (21 Savage pans camera towards the Twitch streamer) Say da-da. Say da-da."

In response, the AMP-affiliated streamer stated:

"It's not funny, bro! I'm dead a*s, bro, $300,000!"

Several fans have shared their thoughts on the clip, with X user @jimmylubetron stating that Cenat's "soul was crushed":

According to one fan, the content creator would have to pay around $5k to get a new setup:

Meanwhile, user @yummyfentt wrote:

"Bro is defeated."

This isn't the first time Kai Cenat has lost thousands of dollars on gaming wagers. On January 21, 2024, he had to give up $5,000 after losing to a fan in Madden NFL 24. This prompted netizens to roast Kai Cenat and label him the "worst gamer of all time."