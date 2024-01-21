"Worst gamer of all time" - Kai Cenat gets roasted after losing $5,000 wager against fan in Madden NFL 24

Twitch star Kai Cenat has become the talk of the town after betting thousands of dollars against a fan. On January 21, 2024, the content creator was livestreaming Madden NFL 24 and challenged a viewer to a $5,000 bet that he would score at least one touchdown. However, things did not go as planned, as the Streamer of the Year ended up losing 41-0.

After winning the game, the viewer began to banter with Kai Cenat, saying:

"Thank you! Five bags, thank you! Thank you! Five bags, thank you! Give my money, n***a! Give my money."

The streamer's clip has received a lot of impressions on X, with user @Pinoichi_ writing:

"Kai is the worst gamer of all time (Loudly crying face emoji)."

"He needs to stop putting bets on video games" - Fans react as Kai Cenat loses thousands of dollars after wagering against viewers

22-year-old internet sensation Kai Cenat is among the most renowned figures in the livestreaming industry, and his popularity skyrocketed after hosting the 30-day-long subathon, Mafiathon. While he is best known for his Just Chatting and real-life (IRL) content, he frequently dabbles in a variety of games.

As previously mentioned, Cenat teamed up with a viewer to play Madden NFL 24 during a recent broadcast and lost a $5,000 wager. X user @scubaryan_ shared the streamer's clip on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, with one fan joking that the New Yorker should "retire":

X user @06206 posted a minute-long clip from the same broadcast, claiming that Kai Cenat lost a $10,000 bet on Fortnite:

Another community member opined that the AMP-affiliated personality should stop betting on games. They added:

"He needs to stop putting bets on video games. He's bad at every game I’ve seen him play."

One netizen remarked that Cenat was losing gaming wagers "on purpose":

Here are some more comments:

Kai Cenat has been broadcasting on the Amazon-owned platform since 2021, currently boasting over 8.7 million followers. In addition to Madden NFL 24, the content creator has also played GTA 5, Minecraft, Fortnite, the NBA 2K series, and Fall Guys on his channel.