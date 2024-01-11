"God is going to handle you in the right way" - Kai Cenat says he "hates" Lil Nas X for being "extremely disrespectful"

Prominent Twitch personality Kai Cenat has voiced his dissatisfaction with American rapper and singer Lil Nas X. For context, Lil Nas X faced backlash after netizens accused him of mocking Christianity and Jesus Christ in the cover art for his single J Christ.

During a recent livestream, Cenat claimed that he "hates" the 24-year-old celebrity and remarked:

"No, f**k that! Yo, Lil Nas X - you could eat my whole - I hate that n***a, bro! Now that's just popping in my head, bro. That n***a, bro... god is going to handle you in the right way. I don't even want to talk about that yet, bro. But, look - god is going to handle you, bro."

Cenat's associate wanted to know more about the situation, specifically why he was so upset with Lil Nas X. In response, the Streamer of the Year called the rapper "extremely disrespectful":

"No, bro! God is going to handle that n***a. Real s**t. (The streamer's associate says, 'What did he do?') Nah, bro, I'm not even going to explain it, bro. He is extremely disrespectful, bro. He disrespected. (The streamer's associate says, 'Tell me how he disrespected?') Go on his page, bro. He disrespected god, himself! (The streamer's associate says, 'Like Christianity?') Yes, he disrespected the whole culture. Yes, mocking. Making fun."

"Lil Nas X can't make a song without making a bunch of controversy around it" - Fans react to Kai Cenat saying that he "hates" the rapper amid latter's recent drama

Expand Tweet

Kai Cenat's strong sentiments about Lil Nas X quickly went viral on X. According to user @06206, the Twitch star "stood on business":

X user @06206 commented that the Twitch streamer "actually stood on business" (Image via @officialvrewls/X)

Controversial Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" responded to the tweet by sharing the following emoji:

Rumble streamer Sneako's comment on the tweet featuring Cenat (Image via @officialvrewls/X)

Several netizens praised the 22-year-old content creator:

Fans lauded the Twitch streamer on the social media platform (Image via @officialvrewls/X)

X user @iqkev shared their thoughts on the situation, saying:

"Lil Nas X can't make a song without making a bunch of controversy around it."

X user @iqkev's take on the controversy (Image via @officialvrewls/X)

Some of the more pertinent comments were along these lines:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, Lil Nas X had not responded to Kai Cenat's criticisms. What he has to say remains to be seen.