Fact Check: Is Jerry Falwell the President of Liberty University? Lil Nas X Christian music backlash sparks wild reactions online 

In response to the criticism over the cover art for his latest single, J Christ, singer and rapper Lil Nas X continued to joke about his dedication to Christianity after the 24-year-old was accused of mocking Jesus on the new single’s cover.

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Lil Nas X took to Instagram to share a photo of his acceptance letter to Liberty University, a Christian university in Virginia, writing that he will be taking a dual concentration in Christian Leadership and Biblical Studies in the fall. Addressing the criticism over the cover art, where the artist can be seen lying on a cross being lifted by five other people, he wrote:

“I know some of y'all hate me right now but I want y'all to know I'm literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall. Not everything is a troll! Anyway I'M A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO.”

The post was immediately picked up by multiple entertainment news websites, including Pop Base, who failed to realize the artist, true to form, was merely trolling his critics. The letter shared by the rapper was signed by Jerry Falwell, former President of Liberty University, who has been dead for nearly 15 years.

Several social media users, quick on the uptake, pointed out Jerry Fallwell is not the president of Liberty University, as he’s been dead since 2007. The current president of Liberty University is Dr. Dondi Costin.

Lil Nas X Christian song cover art backlash explained

Lil Nas X, who burst onto the music scene back in 2019, cementing himself as an exceptional artist trolling the trolls on the internet, was back at it again this week on the heels of the backlash sparked by the cover art of his latest single, J Christ.

On Monday, January 8, 2024, the artist posted the cover art for his forthcoming song on Instagram, featuring himself as Jesus lying on a cross being lifted by five other people, with the caption:

“My new single is dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time!”

The artist, who is well known for referencing religion in his music, is historically known to create viral promotional moments that often provoke and excite his fans. The latest post invariably set the internet on fire and triggered backlash online. Reacting to the post, a social media user, Jasmine, wrote:

“This is straight-up blasphemy, God is not mocked. You reap what you sow.”

As the backlash intensified, an hour after the reveal, Lil Nas X tweeted that he was not deriding Jesus but was merely appropriating his image like countless other people across the world.

“The crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of Jesus. Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world. I’m not making fun of s***. You all just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. STFU.”

Lil Nas X cover art backlash sparks wild reactions online

As the trolling continued, the artist decided to fight back against the online trolls and share a photo of an acceptance letter to Liberty University, joking that he would be taking classes. The backslash has now sparked wild reactions online.

This is not the first time the Industry Baby artist has sparked outrage over his album. In 2021, to celebrate the release of his album, Montero, rapper Lil Nas X dropped 666 pairs of limited edition “Satan Shoes”, with a drop of real human blood. The shoes were made in collaboration with the Brooklyn-based art collective, MSCHF.

The sneakers sparked backlash from religious figures but were embraced by the Church of Satan. At the time, in response to the criticism, the rapper dropped a fake apology video on YouTube, which opens with the rapper holding the satanic kicks.

The video in which Lil Nas X seemingly looked remorseful began with him saying,

“Okay guys, I see everybody’s been talking about this shoe and I just want to come forward and say....”

However, the video immediately cuts to a scene from his MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) music video in which he was seen seducing Lucifer with a lap dance.