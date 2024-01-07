Where to stream Lil Nas X’s Long Live Montero documentary online? Release date, plot, & all you need to know

Lil Nas X's documentary "Long Live Montero" is scheduled to be released for streaming on HBO Max on January 27, 2024.

The film is said to showcase the rapper's day-to-day life while he built and performed sets from his first world tour, Long Live Montero, which took place between September 6, 2022, and March 26, 2023.

Lil Nas tweeted on January 3, 2024, to announce his upcoming projects for the year:

"lol I'm really bout to have the greatest comeback of all time. hope yall ready for next week"

The documentary's arrival is set on the heels of an upcoming song from the artist. He has been teasing the upcoming project on social media, where he's yet to reveal the name of his new track or the associated album, but has confirmed that the song would be dropping next week.

Everything you need to know about Lil Nas X's upcoming tour documentary "Long Live Montero", new music and more

The Old Town Road rapper announced on social media on January 5 that his Long Live Montero tour will be made available in all households across the country through HBO Max, as a tour documentary on January 27, 2024.

The documentary will air on HBO at 8 pm (Eastern Time) on January 27 and be available to stream on Max, at the same time.

This tour will cover 60 days of the rapper's life during his most recent world tour "Long Live Montero". The concert featured life performances of some of Lil Nas X's best work like Old Town Road, Panini, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby.

The tour saw the star performing hit songs in North America, Europe, Australia and South America. Each performance included elaborate costumes, spectacular lighting and stage designs, as well as high-energy choreography.

Lil Nas X performing at Falls Festival Melbourne 2023 / Image via Getty

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero made its first debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 9 last year.

The festival screening was followed by public screenings on September 14 and September 16, which was met with largely positive reviews from critics who attended the viewing.

Cameron Bailey, the CEO of the TIFF, issued a statement in an August press release, describing Long Live Montero:

“A triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity. In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape.

"The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music.”

Along with the announcement of his new documentary, Lil Nas X has also announced a new project, with his first post teasing his comeback to the music industry, on January 3.

He followed up with another post on January 4, where the rapper posted the cover art for his upcoming track, which teases a new 'era' in the rapper's artistry and the potential themes this new project will address.

The internet reacted quite vigorously to Lil Nas's announcements. Social media was lit up with opinions, negative backlash, love and support for the artist, his "comeback" announcement and the new cover art.

The rapper responded to all the recent backlash he received with a statement on both Instagram and X, where he called out critics for always being wrong about him and quick to judge his successes.

He cited examples of when people called him a one-hit wonder, only for him to release another top-five hit.

"Now yall saying my new sh*t not finna do nothing. At some point yall gotta realize I am gods favorite"

Extract of Lil Nas X's statement on the recent backlash he received / Image via Instagram @lilnasx

Since the above statement, Lil Nas X has been posting more teasers leading up to the single and potential album announcement.

On January 5, the rapper posted a picture of a group of capybaras in Brazil, which he referred to as "Giant Hamsters", that inspired him while he was on set filming an upcoming music video.

Another music teaser posted on January 5 was of Lil Nas and Kesha teasing a collaboration that's slated to be released next Friday, January 12, 2024, by having both artists promote the song by holding up cardboard boxes with handwritten texts on them.

There's no official confirmation from the artist yet, on whether this collaboration will be a part of his upcoming album or not. But Lil Nas X has been quite regularly posting on social media regarding his music, so we're sure that more information on his new album will emerge soon.

Fans react to Lil Nas X returning to music with a new album.

Critics were quick to slam the rapper for allegedly becoming more religious by embracing God and Christianity in his news posts, as compared to the rapper's past choices of embracing darker demonic elements in his music, like the black devil wings he sprouts at the end of the Montero music video.

Many fans, though, supported the artist's decision to embrace religion praising him for finding his way to redemption and defending him against the recent backlash citing how excited they were for more music.

With fans excited for the Rapper's upcoming tour documentary and potential new music releases, Lil Nas X is geared up for a refreshing start to the new year.