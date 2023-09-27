HBO Max October 2023 Schedule: Full list of everything coming to the platform

October is raining blockbusters on HBO Max. While many shows are leaving the platform, like Dolly Parton's classic 9 to 5, some Exorcist movies, and the teen soap Dawson’s Creek. However, there will be a lot more to anticipate, like The Last of Us, which will be available to watch for anyone who missed out on the hype.

HBO Max's October 2023 schedule includes The Gilded Age, and Our Flag Means Death, both renewed for their second season. Doom Patrol, the cult-classic DC show, will also re-emerge with some final episodes. The audience will also see Jason Statham’s Meg 2: The Trench home premiere this October.

Here's the full schedule of everything that is coming to HBO Max in October:

October 1 3 Godfathers (1948) The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996) All About the Benjamins (2002) The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995) Angels in the Outfield (1951) The Answer Man (2009) Anthropoid (2016) Appaloosa (2008) The Apparition (2012) The Asphalt Jungle (1950) Badlands (1973) Be Cool (2005) Bee Season (2005) Beetlejuice (1988) The Benchwarmers (2006) Blade Runner 2049 (2017) Blindspotting (2018) Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012) Cesar Chavez (2014) Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) Control Room (2004) Critters 3 (1991) The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) Daphne & Velma (2018) Dark Shadows (2012) Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972) Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969) Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1 (ID) Father Figures (2017) Final Destination (2000) Final Destination 2 (2003) Final Destination 3 (2006) Final Destination 5 (2011) The Final Destination (2009) The Five Heartbeats (1991) Flashdance (1983) FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5 Flight (2012) Focus (2015) Freddy vs. Jason (2003) Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) French Connection II (1975) The French Connection (1971) Friday the 13th (2009) Furious 7 (2015) Get Shorty (1995) Gloria Bell (2019) The Golden Child (1986) The Grey (2011) Hackers (1995) Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008) The Haunting (1963) Horror of Dracula (1958) House of Sand and Fog (2004) The House (2017) If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) In the Heart of the Sea (2015) In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network) Ismael’s Ghosts (2018) Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) Jumanji (1995) Just Wright (2010) Kate & Leopold (2001) The Last Stand (2013) Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) The Letter (1940) Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003) The Lost Boys (1987) Love Jones (1997) Meet Dave (2008) Meg 2: The Trench (2023) *Starting 9/29 Men at Work (1990) The Mod Squad (1999) The Mummy (1959) The Neverending Story (1984) The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991) A Night at the Roxbury (1998) An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) Oracle (2023) Out of the Past (1947) Paper Towns (2015) Pet Sematary (1989) Pet Sematary II (1992) The Phantom of The Opera (2004) Pleasantville (1998) Poltergeist (1982) Pootie Tang (2001) The Pyramid (2014) Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network) The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO) Rock of Ages (2012) Roger & Me (1989) Running Scared (2006) Scream (1996) Scream 2 (1997) Scream 3 (2000) Skin (2019) Small Soldiers (1998) Son of the Mask (2005) Soylent Green (1973) Spartan (2004) Species (1995) Species II (1998) Species III (2004) Speedway (1968) Spinout (1966) Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985) Teen Spirit (2019) Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1993) Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007) Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014) Trick ‘r Treat (2009) Upgrade (2018) Valerie’s Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network) Warm Bodies (2013) The Weekend (2019) What’s Up, Doc? (1972) The Whole Ten Yards (2004) Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW) Whose Streets? (2017) Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) October 3 Hostage 911, Season 1 (ID) October 4 Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B (Discovery Channel) Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, Special (Discovery Channel) Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2 (Science Channel) October 5 BattleBots, Season 7B (Discovery Channel) Oscar’s Handmade Halloween (Max Original) Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original) October 6 90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6 (TLC) Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage (Cartoon Network) Deane’s Dynasty (Max Original) HGTV Urban Oasis Special (HGTV) October 7 Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1 (Cartoon Network) Makeover by Monday, Season 2 (Magnolia Network) Ready to Love, Season 3C (OWN) October 8 90 Day Fiancé, Season 10 (TLC) Last Stop Larrimah (2023) (HBO) Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, Season 8 (Cartoon Network) October 9 The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime (ID) October 10 No Accident (2023) (HBO) Street Outlaws vs. The World (Discovery Channel) October 11 Crimefeed (ID) Ghost Adventures, Season 20C (Discovery Channel) October 12 Doom Patrol, Season 4 (Max Original) Frankelda’s Book of Spooks (Max Original) October 14 Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out, Season 5 (Food Network) October 15 Naked and Afraid, Season 9C (Discovery Channel) October 16 Wardens of the North (Animal Planet) October 18 Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV) October 19 Candy Cruz (Max Original) Peter & the Wolf (2023) (Max Original) Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original) October 20 Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network) Cabin Chronicles: Renovation (Magnolia Network) Cuquin First Time Fixer, Season 5 (Magnolia Network) October 22 aka MR. CHOW (2023) (HBO) October 23 30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO) Justice League: Warworld (2023) October 24 Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Season 4 (Magnolia Network) Silent House (2012) Supermarket Stakeout, Season 5 (Food Network) October 25 Bargain Mansions, Season 5 (Magnolia Network) Strange Evidence, Season 7 (Science Channel) The Murder Tapes, Season 6A (ID) October 26 The Haunted Museum, Season 2 (Travel Channel) October 27 A Time to Kill, Season 4A (ID) Diary of an Old Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network) Adult Swim Smalls, Season 5 (Adult Swim) October 28 Mecha Builders (Cartoon Network) October 29 The Gilded Age, Season 2 (HBO)

Some of the highest-rated TV shows and movies to watch out for on HBO Max

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 (October 5, Max)

Being a David Jenkins creation featuring Taika Waititi, it has made all the noise around it on HBO Max. A pirate comedy show revolving around Stede Bonnet, who, in his whimsy, abandons his life of wealth to become a pirate, and hilarity ensues. The show has been lauded for its fresh new take on the genre and a positive and sensitive representation of the LGBTQ relationships.

The show will exclusively premiere on HBO Max on October 5, 2023. Three episodes will be released on the premiere date, and then the rest of the episodes will be released one by one in a weekly fashion.

The plot will focus on the relationship between Stede and Ed. In the last season, Stede was seen revisiting his wife and children for closure, and a heartbroken Ed took on his feared reputation. Ed now controls the Revenge ship and looks forward to causing havoc in the sea.

Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi will take on their respective roles of Stede and Ed. The ship crew who is set to make a comeback are- Nathan Foad, Joel Fry, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, etc.

The Gilded Age Season 2 (October 29, HBO Max)

The Gilded Age is one of the most acclaimed TV shows on HBO Max. The plot follows a young woman from a notable conservative family as she ploys her way into the upper echelon of society, which is dominated by the ruthless railroad emperor and his reckless son and ambitious wife. In a world on the brink of the modern age, she must choose if she will follow rules or set them.

Max has confirmed season 2, which will premiere on October 29, 2023. Season 2 will start with Bertha, the wife of the railroad tycoon, who fails to secure a box at the Academy of Music. We will see Bertha’s struggle and challenges to make her place while Russell battles a labor union in his steel plant.

The second season will premiere on October 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

With new shows coming and a few shows saying goodbye to the platform, October will be full of surprises at Max. With so many shows coming on, the audience have a lot to look forward to.