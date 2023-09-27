HBO Max October 2023 Schedule: Full list of everything coming to the platform

October is raining blockbusters on HBO Max. While many shows are leaving the platform, like Dolly Parton's classic 9 to 5, some Exorcist movies, and the teen soap Dawson’s Creek. However, there will be a lot more to anticipate, like The Last of Us, which will be available to watch for anyone who missed out on the hype.
HBO Max's October 2023 schedule includes The Gilded Age, and Our Flag Means Death, both renewed for their second season. Doom Patrol, the cult-classic DC show, will also re-emerge with some final episodes. The audience will also see Jason Statham’s Meg 2: The Trench home premiere this October.
Here's the full schedule of everything that is coming to HBO Max in October:
Some of the highest-rated TV shows and movies to watch out for on HBO Max
Our Flag Means Death Season 2 (October 5, Max)
Being a David Jenkins creation featuring Taika Waititi, it has made all the noise around it on HBO Max. A pirate comedy show revolving around Stede Bonnet, who, in his whimsy, abandons his life of wealth to become a pirate, and hilarity ensues. The show has been lauded for its fresh new take on the genre and a positive and sensitive representation of the LGBTQ relationships.
The show will exclusively premiere on HBO Max on October 5, 2023. Three episodes will be released on the premiere date, and then the rest of the episodes will be released one by one in a weekly fashion.
The plot will focus on the relationship between Stede and Ed. In the last season, Stede was seen revisiting his wife and children for closure, and a heartbroken Ed took on his feared reputation. Ed now controls the Revenge ship and looks forward to causing havoc in the sea.
Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi will take on their respective roles of Stede and Ed. The ship crew who is set to make a comeback are- Nathan Foad, Joel Fry, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, etc.
The Gilded Age Season 2 (October 29, HBO Max)
The Gilded Age is one of the most acclaimed TV shows on HBO Max. The plot follows a young woman from a notable conservative family as she ploys her way into the upper echelon of society, which is dominated by the ruthless railroad emperor and his reckless son and ambitious wife. In a world on the brink of the modern age, she must choose if she will follow rules or set them.
Max has confirmed season 2, which will premiere on October 29, 2023. Season 2 will start with Bertha, the wife of the railroad tycoon, who fails to secure a box at the Academy of Music. We will see Bertha’s struggle and challenges to make her place while Russell battles a labor union in his steel plant.
The second season will premiere on October 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
With new shows coming and a few shows saying goodbye to the platform, October will be full of surprises at Max. With so many shows coming on, the audience have a lot to look forward to.