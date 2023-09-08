"The greatest comeback in cricket history"- Fans recall Virat Kohli's 71st international hundred scored on this day a year ago

Virat Kohli's century drought of 1021 days finally ended on this day last year, when he smashed his 71st international hundred in India's Asia Cup 2022 encounter against Afghanistan in Dubai.

This was a special moment for all Indian fans as Kohli had been falling short of the three-figure mark for almost three years. The joy on the star batter's face was evident when he finally reached the milestone, highlighting the relief he would have experienced after finally breaking the run.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) recalled that sensational knock of 122*(61) from Virat Kohli and expressed their emotions on its first anniversary. Here are some of the reactions:

Virat Kohli has shown shades of his vintage best in the last 12 months

While Virat Kohli was struggling to get to the three-figure mark in that 1021-day period, he was still contributing to the team. He struck some crucial half-centuries, which benefited the team.

However, the high standards that he had set for himself made everyone believe that he was going through a prolonged slump. The hundred against Afghanistan was also his first in T20Is and it freed him from the burden of expectations as well as the frustration of not being able to break that barrier.

Since then, Kohli has shown shades of his absolute best, scoring five more international hundreds since. Moreover, his sensational 82* against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup showed just why a player of his stature can never be written off.

At 35, it is difficult to say if this could be Kohli's final ODI World Cup. However, with the showpiece event in India and the fact that they haven't won an ICC trophy in ten years, fans will once again pin their hopes on the star batter.