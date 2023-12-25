"That shoe is horrendous" - Fans react as Kai Cenat unboxes special pair of sneakers Nike sent him for Christmas

Twitch star Kai Cenat hosted a Christmas gift-opening livestream on December 24, 2023. At one point, the content creator unboxed a special pair of sneakers that Nike gifted him. Kai Cenat was left unimpressed after seeing that the Beaverton, Oregon-based company had sent him a Nike Magmascape x sacai hiking boot in the Varsity Royal colorway.

The Streamer of the Year's reaction to Nike's Christmas gift has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), with user @StrictlyHaram69 commenting:

"That shoe is horrendous."

"These are definitely made for the snow" - Kai Cenat unimpressed with Nike sending him Magmascape x sacai as a Christmas gift

X user @StrictlyHaram69's aforementioned comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Kai Cenat was three hours into his 2nd Annual Christmas Gift Opening Stream when he discovered a pair of shoes had been sent to him by Nike. When the Twitch streamer noticed how the brand referred to their association, he remarked:

"Who is this from? Oh, it's from Nike! This one is from Nike. Okay, hold on... because, you know, I'm scared of sneakers, bro. Because either this s**t is going to be a make or a... yeah. 'Enjoy the new kicks, your Nike fam.' Hold on, fam! Yo, Nike just called me fam, what does that mean? I have a contract? Don't be doing that, bro! Bro, come on, bro! You know, I'll sign to y'all! Nike, come on, bro! First streamer to sign to Nike."

Timestamp: 03:22:45

The New Yorker then unwrapped the shoes, revealing that they were the Magmascape x sacai hiking boots. He was visibly unimpressed with the sneakers and said:

"Why is this s**t, like... these got to be hiking... you've got to hike in these! Like, do these even look right? Bro, I ain't going to lie - nah. Nah, nah! Thank you, gang. Appreciate you. These (are) definitely made for the snow. When I do my stream on the Moon, then yeah."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

As mentioned earlier, Kai Cenat's reaction to Nike's Christmas gift was trending on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform:

Expand Tweet

One netizen opined that the Magmascape x sacai hiking boot was "worse" than Twitch's custom Nike Air Force 1s:

Expand Tweet

Another community member wrote that the pair of sneakers resembled boxing shoes:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, X user @Rapfezy remarked that the 22-year-old should be "grateful":

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In addition to Nike and Twitch, the Stake-backed livestreaming platform Kick also gifted a pair of rare sneakers to Kai Cenat. During a livestream on April 15, 2023, the content creator celebrated in delight after receiving the Nike X Off-White Air Force 1 Low "Brooklyn" from Kick.