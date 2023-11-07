"Bro got the CJ from San Andreas haircut" - Fans roast Kai Cenat after a picture of his hairstyle goes viral on X

Twitch star Kai Cenat became the talk of the town on November 7, 2023, after a picture showcasing his seemingly new haircut began circulating on social media. X (formerly Twitter) user @ayeejuju shared the image earlier today with the caption, "Kai Cenat gotta fire his barber." It received over 2.9 million views and more than 32,000 likes in just a few hours.

With hundreds of netizens sharing their thoughts on the New Yorker's picture, one fan took the opportunity to roast him by comparing his hairstyle to Carl "CJ" Johnson from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

They wrote:

"Bro got the CJ from San Andreas haircut."

Note: At the time of writing, it was unclear whether the aforementioned image had been edited or publicly shared by Kai Cenat.

"He looks like Pennywise from the horror movie" - Kai Cenat's viral picture of his hairstyle leaves fans in stitches

According to one fan, Cenat's hairstyle resembles CJ from GTA: San Andreas

Kai Cenat is one of Twitch's biggest content creators, becoming the second-most-popular English-speaking personality after hosting the sensational "7 Days In" prison livestream. In addition to the Amazon-owned platform, the 21-year-old frequently attracts attention on social media thanks to his massive following.

As previously stated, a picture of his ostensibly new haircut went viral on X on November 7, 2023, with several fans leaving lighthearted comments. One viewer believed the image featured American rapper Diddy and not the Twitch personality:

One X user stated that the viral image featured Diddy

Another community member stated that the Streamer of the Year resembled YouTube prankster "JiDion" Adams:

A fan compared Cenat's appearance to YouTuber JiDion

Meanwhile, X user @fawunmiolamide commented that Cenat "looked like Pennywise." They added:

"Why the heck did he cut his dreads? He looks like Pennywise from the horror movie."

"Why the heck did he cut his dreads? He looks like Pennywise from the horror movie."

Numerous netizens wondered if the picture had been edited:

Several members of the community questioned the authenticity of the viral image

Here are some more responses from the discussion thread:

Some more notable fan reactions

At the time of writing, Kai Cenat had not responded to the authenticity of the picture circulating on the social media platform. It remains to be seen what he has to say about it.