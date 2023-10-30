"Gave me so much PTSD" - Streaming community says Kai Cenat's jail livestream has turned into "Stanford Prison Experiment"

Twitch sensation Kai Cenat's 7 Days In livestream has once again gone viral on social media. On the second day of the broadcast, one of the prison guards was seen lashing out and becoming enraged at one of the inmates. Kai Cenat expressed concern after observing the participant's behavior, claiming that he was taking things too seriously.

The streamer said:

"Chris really might be a cop, bro. He's taking this s**t too serious! He's taking this s**t too serious, bruh. He really might be a f**king fed! Chris might be a f**king fed!"

At that point, another prison guard approached and grabbed another inmate, carrying him to a cell.

The livestream moment was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the online community claiming that Kai Cenat "realized" he created the Standford Prison Experiment, which was a two-week-long psychological experiment that simulated a prison environment to study the effects of the assumed roles on the prisoners' and guards' reactions and behavior.

Over 215 netizens shared their thoughts on the Streamer of the Year's broadcast, with one Redditor claiming they experienced PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) after watching. They added:

"Bruh, this jail stream gave me so much PTSD. Terrible stream idea IMO (in my opinion). Romanticizing the prison system cannot be a good thing for the degens that watch him."

"This is literally just reality TV" - Netizens comment on Kai Cenat's jail livestream after a clip of prison guards lashing out at inmates goes viral

Kai Cenat's jail livestream officially commenced on October 27, 2023, with several well-known personalities such as Drew "Druski," Chrisean Rock, Josh "YourRAGE," Bryson "NLE Choppa," and others taking part. The much-anticipated broadcast had taken over Twitch on the first day of the special event, garnering over 250,000 concurrent viewers.

The 7 Days In livestream became the talk of the town once again on October 29, 2023, after participants acting as prison guards lashed out at those acting as inmates.

Netizens on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit weighed in on the situation, with one viewer comparing it to an MTV show:

Another community member wondered if the New Yorker had built a set for the jail livestream:

Meanwhile, Redditor u/EpicProdigy claimed that Kai Cenat's broadcast was similar to reality TV shows. They added:

"This is literally just reality TV. If anyone watching this doesn't realize everyone is having a good time roleplaying being in prison because their freedoms arent actually stripped away, and not because prison is cool and fun, is an idiot. It's almost approaching 'xQc in GTA RP romanticizes being a criminal to little children' logic."

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

On the same day, Kai Cenat announced that popular rapper Offset had withdrawn from the event. The 23-year-old expressed his dismay over the situation, stating that the musician was supposed to appear on the second day. However, Offset backed out at the last minute.