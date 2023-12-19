"I never said Black women are ugly" - Sneako responds after his controversial statements went viral on the internet

Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" has responded after his controversial comments about Black women went viral on the internet. During a recent livestream, the 25-year-old content creator went over a Reddit post, which displayed X (formerly Twitter) users expressing their displeasure over his statements. While clarifying what he said on the livestream, Sneako remarked:

"That clip went stupid viral, just me saying... and they're like, 'Oh, Sneako dated a Black girl before.' Yeah, r*tards! R*tard Twitter! Because I never said Black women are ugly. I just said name five that are beautiful and you think of light skins! It was the whole point!"

The content creator lashed out at the X community by saying:

"Twitter is so f**king r*tarded because you say, 'I like peaches.' 'Why don't you like apples?' Because I'm talking about peaches. What the f**k does that have to do with you?"

He then commented on "racism talk" on the internet and added:

"Racism talk is so stupid on the internet because you can only talk about - you can s**t on White people all day long. You can s**t on White people all day! You talk about Zionists one second - you lose your bank account. You get canceled. You get de-platformed. You talk about Black women, the whole website freaks out and then leaks your life."

What did Sneako say in the viral video? Explored

On December 16, 2023, X account Sneako Updates shared a video from the New York-based personality's broadcast, during which he asked his audience to name "five beautiful Black women." He then remarked:

"Everyone criticizing Milkman, the [unintelligible], name five beautiful Black women. And then, be honest - the first two or three that you thought of were light skin. The first two that immediately came in your mind were half White. Ethiopian."

The Rumble streamer continued:

"Not even, like, really like black Black. Immediately when you thought of five beautiful Black women, you thought of two, like, caramel-looking b**ches."

The social media post has since garnered over 29.8 million views. Here's what netizens had to say about Sneako's comments:

Nico is a popular figure in the livestreaming and content creation sphere, best known for his Just Chatting and "red pill" content. He has been broadcasting on Rumble ever since he got permanently banned from YouTube in October 2022.