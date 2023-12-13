"I almost died" - N3on reacts after Sneako allegedly draws gun live on stream

Controversial internet personalities Ragnesh "N3on" and Nico "Sneako" collaborated for an IRL livestream on December 13, 2023. A clip from their broadcast, during which N3on attempted to drive Sneako's Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, has since gone viral on social media.

In a 30-second video, the two were seen getting into a lighthearted banter. However, at one point, Sneako instructed his fellow streamer not to drive his car, only for the Indian-American personality to disobey him.

The permanently banned YouTuber said:

"Get out of my car. That was funny. Letting him drive it - no, no, no, that was good. That was good! Stop! Yo, put the brake! Stop driving my car! Get the f**k out of my car!"

Sneako then opened the car's armrest, allegedly drawing a gun. This was when N3on exclaimed:

"Oh, my... did you just pull a gun on me? Bro, what the f**k is wrong with you? This guy is pulling on me. Yeah, that's f**ked up. We out of here. Bro, I've never seen that. I almost died!"

"I'm going to say fake" - Netizens believe Sneako pulling a gun on N3on on the livestream was staged

Expand Tweet

The streamers' antics have amassed hundreds of thousands of views on X (formerly Twitter), with numerous netizens sharing their thoughts. According to user @ClashtoWIN2, N3on and Sneako are the "best streaming duo":

X user @ClashtoWIN2's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

On the other hand, user @PapaUwUx wrote that watching "paint dry" was more amusing than the streamers' content:

X user @PapaUwUx's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

One community member remarked that the pair were being "goofy for views":

X user @KamiAnimess' comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Meanwhile, X user @AvengedxWolf believed that the livestream content was staged. They wrote:

"So either they just recorded him doing something illegal... or it's fake... I'm going to say fake."

X user @AvengedxWolf's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Some more notable fan reactions from the social media platform (Image via Drama Alert/X)

N3on is a well-known personality in the livestreaming industry who has become one of the most-watched content creators on Kick. He is also considered by many to be a contentious personality, having made headlines for offending people on numerous occasions.

Expand Tweet

A few days ago, the 19-year-old apologized to "every single person" he had offended, claiming that he was embarking on a "new era." He also apologized for using gang signs on the livestream.