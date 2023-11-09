"You did heroin for ten years": Sneako lashes out at Mike Majlak following recent "cornball" comment

Controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" shared some rather strong sentiments against YouTuber and ImPaulsive host Mike Majlak. During a recent Rumble livestream, Sneako reacted to a clip in which Majlak discussed people not having enough live experiences, referring to them as "cornballs." Here's what he said on the podcast:
"Especially the way that I'm seeing it now explained by people who really haven't lived life. Like, there's a couple of them that have. But, there's a lot of them that are just kind of cornballs. They sit in a chair and they're like, 'Dude, don't do this...'"
Nico voiced his displeasure with the 38-year-old and lashed out at him. He remarked:
"'Cornball' while he is literally sitting in a chair and talking on a podcast - when his life experience is heroin. Like, you go on this high road of, like, ' I've really been through it!' You did heroin for ten years. That's not life experience!"
"You are not less of a cornball" - Sneako lambasts Mike Majlak for his recent statements, fans react
The former YouTuber continued further, lambasting Mike Majlak for the statements he made on the ImPaulsive Podcast. He said:
"It took you ten years to stop thinking, 'Oh, maybe I shouldn't inject myself with a needle that has heroin in it.' Like, you're literally doing the exact same thing! Your life experience was being a drug addict! Am I wrong? Like, I'm not saying this as an insult. Am I wrong?"
Timestamp: 00:57:00
According to Sneako, Majlak had made similar arguments in the past because of their age difference. He added:
"You made that argument, like, three or four times against me. He's trying to 'big bro' (and) they do this a lot because I'm younger. You are not less of a cornball because you are a reformed heroin addict. Stop it!"
Sneako is a 25-year-old internet personality and is considered by many to be a contentious figure. He has been exclusively livestreaming on Rumble ever since he got permanently banned from YouTube.