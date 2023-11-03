Is Sneako moving to Kick? Controversial online personality dispels rumors by announcing brand new Rumble contract

While there have been rumors suggesting Nicolas "Sneako" is joining Kick, the controversial online personality just revealed his brand new contract with Rumble on X, formerly Twitter. The creator had teased a big upcoming announcement a couple of hours ago. With Kick gaining popularity in recent months, a lot of supporters thought that his big reveal would be a platform change.

However, Sneako has effectively dispelled all rumors about a potential switch, revealing that he has re-signed with Rumble through an action-packed video.

"Decide to stay at Fumble": Fans divided as Sneako reveals he has resigned with Rumble

While the streamer seems to be quite happy to continue with his old platform Rumble, fans did not seem to agree with his decision. It's worth noting he has been streaming on this site for the last year after getting banned from websites such as YouTube and Twitch following some controversial actions.

Since his recent post, a lot of people have openly called him out for not moving to another platform, with many saying Kick would have been a better place for the contentious streamer. Viewers even made jokes about his decision, with one X user using a pun to make fun of the announcement:

"Bro couda easily avged [sic] 30k viewers at Kick. Decide to stay at Fumble."

Of course, this is only one side of the argument. While many disapproved of his choice, a lot of fans have also supported Sneako's decision. Some even commended him for not "selling out." Others pointed to Kick's connections to gambling as a possible reason why the online personality did not switch to that platform.

Here are a couple of positive reactions to the announcement:

