5 things you probably didn't know about controversial streamer Sneako

The streamer Nico "Sneako" currently holds a prominent position among the top creators on the Rumble live-streaming platform. He specializes in producing what is commonly known as "Red Pill" content. This content primarily delves into exposing discussions related to government affairs, men's rights activism, and lifestyle choices.

Sneako has established a substantial presence in the creative sphere, having been active for an extended period. His impressive following of 331K on Rumble serves as a testament to his growth despite the numerous controversies that have accompanied his journey.

This article will explore five lesser-known aspects of the streamer that might not be widely recognized.

5 lesser-known things about controversial streamer Sneako

1) Appeared in MrBeast's video

For those closely following Sneako's career, it's worth noting that he used to collaborate with YouTube creator Jimmy "MrBeast" back in 2018. During that time, MrBeast had not yet reached the level of household name recognition that he enjoys today.

The streamer was once part of MrBeast's crew and served as a cameraman. Interestingly, he even made an appearance in one of MrBeast's videos titled "I Built A Working Car Using Only LEGOS." This video was uploaded in June 2018 and has since amassed over 74 million views, making it among MrBeast's highest-viewed videos.

2) Why was he banned from YouTube?

Before gaining recognition on Rumble, the streamer had already amassed a significant fan base on YouTube. When considering both his primary and secondary channels, he had accumulated over 2 million subscribers in total.

In October 2022, Sneako faced a permanent ban from YouTube after the platform disclosed that he had repeatedly breached its policies.

While YouTube did not provide specific details regarding the ban, Sneako had been making a series of controversial statements. These included belittling mental health, spreading conspiracy theories, and frequently engaging in misogynistic remarks, which likely contributed to his removal from the platform.

3) His beef with Andrew Tate

Expand Tweet

Sneako and Andrew Tate have had a close alliance since they first became acquainted. However, it appears that their relationship has recently experienced some disagreements or disputes.

For context, Sneako was seen streaming with an OnlyFans model recently. Following this, Andrew Tate expressed criticism on his own stream regarding streamers who invite OnlyFans models to collaborate, although he did not specifically mention anyone.

The streamer disagreed with Andrew Tate's recent criticism, asserting that although they generally align on various matters, he didn't appreciate Andrew's negative comments about his work. Andrew later clarified that his earlier comments were not specifically aimed at anyone in particular.

4) Conversion to Islam

Earlier this year, the streamer made a surprising announcement that he was converting to Islam. However, this decision garnered criticism, especially from the Islamic community, with some questioning his motives and suggesting that he might be doing it for attention or clicks.

Interestingly, he disclosed his decision to convert to Islam after Andrew Tate had also converted to the religion. It's possible that he wanted to follow in Andrew Tate's footsteps, considering that both of them are prominent figures of Red Pill content creation.

5) Leaving Red Pill content for IRL streaming

In August 2023, Sneako shared his plans to shift his content direction. During a Rumble stream, he expressed his desire to transition away from Red Pill streaming and move towards creating more IRL (In Real Life) content/streams.

This shift in content focus has indeed been evident in the creator's recent streams. Over the past few weeks, he has collaborated with several notable streamers from platforms like Kick and Rumble, including JiDion, Adin Ross, N3on, and Fousey.

This abrupt change in content direction has also led to a significant increase in viewership. Over the past month or so, his IRL content has consistently attracted tens of thousands of concurrent views.