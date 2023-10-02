“This isn’t about Sneako” - Tristan and Andrew Tate provide clarification regarding the recent call-out and controversy

Lately, there has been quite a bit of discussion surrounding potential drama involving the Rumble streamers Nico "Sneako" and Andrew Tate. For context, during a recent episode of the Emergency Meeting podcast, the Tate brothers criticized content creators who incorporate OnlyFans models into their content, stating:

"OnlyFans need attention to sell their OnlyFans, and losers need attention to sell their streams and none of them have any talent, none of them are insightful, none of them have any wisdom..."

Sneako, who had hosted OF models on his stream the day before, naturally assumed the Tate brothers' comments were directed at him. He quickly responded on his stream:

"(I) have some disagreements with the messenger, but I resonate with a lot of what he says. Do I think it makes sense to go insulting, name-calling, and belittling the work that I do? No."

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate recently made an appearance on their podcast to provide clarification:

"This isn’t about Sneako."

"I have never heard you say a bad word about Sneako" - Tristan and Andrew Tate speak on recent drama

Amidst the drama, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate addressed the situation on their podcast to clear the air regarding the recent controversy involving Sneako. Tristan stated:

"You didn't mention Sneako once. I have never heard you say a bad word about Sneako, personally."

Tristan Tate, the younger of the two Tate brothers, also criticized X/Twitter news pages that generate unnecessary drama for clicks, with this instance being a notable example. He added:

"No, I don't have any personal problems with Sneako. I don't think Andrew does either."

Andrew Tate also chimed in, stating:

"The problem is, I say a lot of things. I don't say names unless I mean it at that person. I'm not a pu**y."

Here's what fans said

The fact that both Sneako and the Tates have had a long-standing online connection made the sudden drama particularly surprising for their fans. However, the new clip also cleared the air. Reacting to it, fans said:

Fans react to the recent clip (Image via X/Twitter)

Sneako, Andrew, and Tristan Tate are all coincidentally banned on Twitch and YouTube. They currently have an exclusive contract with Rumble, a platform that has faced criticism for hosting far-right content.