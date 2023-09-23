Rumble rejects appeal to demonetize comedian and streamer Russell Brand in wake of s*xual assault allegations

Actor, comedian, and streamer Russell Brand is currently facing significant allegations of s*xual and emotional assault that surfaced earlier in September 2023. Brand, who is concurrently a full-time streamer on Rumble (a platform often criticized for hosting far-right streamers), has already refuted these allegations in a video posted on the platform.

Another notable development involves the platform itself. Rumble received a request from the UK Parliament to demonetize Russell's content on their platform. However, the platform has declined this request, asserting that their website is not connected to his allegations and, therefore, they have no intention of restricting his income or banning his content.

"Defending a free internet" - Rumble refuses to embargo Russell Brand despite serious allegations

Russell Brand is currently facing serious allegations of s*xual assault and emotional abuse following accusations made by a group of women. In response to these allegations, the Google-owned platform YouTube has suspended Brand's channel from monetizing via advertisements, citing a violation of its "creator responsibility policy."

In contrast, Rumble has opted not to implement any such actions, emphasizing that a comprehensive investigation should take place before any punitive measures are applied to Russell Brand. They posted a letter directed at the UK Parliament, stating:

"While Rumble obviously deplores s*xual assault, r*pe, and all serious crimes, and believes that both alleged victims and the accused are entitled to a full and serious investigation, it is vital to note that recent allegations against Russell Brand have nothing to do with content on Rumble's platform."

The platform also added:

"We don't agree with the behavior of many Rumble creators, but we refuse to penalize them for actions that have nothing to do with our platform."

Rumble established its platform with a strong emphasis on promoting free speech. It gained initial attention when controversial figure Andrew Tate joined the platform following his ban from YouTube.

What are the allegations against Russell Brand?

Russell Brand, the seasoned comedian who has transitioned into streaming, is currently facing serious allegations.

Four women have leveled serious accusations against Brand, including r*pe without a condom against a wall in his Los Angeles home, assault when he was in his early 30s and she was 16, s*xual assault while working with him in Los Angeles, and allegations of physical and emotional abuse in the UK.

Russell has vehemently denied all of the accusations, describing them as "egregious." Further information regarding the case should appear in due course of time.