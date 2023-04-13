WWE veteran Vickie Guerrero and her spouse deny sexual assault accusations from Eddie Guerrero's daughter

WWE veteran Vickie Guerrero and her husband were recently accused of sexual assault by her stepdaughter Sherilyn Guerrero. The couple has now denied the accusations and revealed that they would take the matter to court.

Late last month, Vickie and the late Eddie Guerrero's youngest daughter, Sherilyn, posted a video on TikTok claiming she had been assaulted by her stepfather, Kris Benson. She mentioned that back in 2020, her family had gone on a cruise where the assault allegedly took place.

She also mentioned that her mother, Vickie Guerrero, sided with her husband rather than her daughter.

The current AEW Personality took to her Instagram to respond to these allegations. She claimed that "there are two sides to every story" and called her daughter a 'narcissist.' She also mentioned that Sherilyn was only trying to get some attention and stated that she has been trying very hard to build a relationship with her daughter but has been unable to. Guerrero also mentioned that she would settle the issue in court if necessary.

As Guerrero said, she and her husband took things to court. Their attorney released a statement the former WWE star shared via her Instagram. In the statement, Vickie and her husband, Kris Benson, denied the sexual assault allegations. They wanted the public to refrain from coming to conclusions and wait until Sherilyn could prove her claims in court.

You can check out the statement below:

WWE veteran Chavo Guerrero showed his support for his cousin Sherilyn

Shortly after the 27-year-old went public about the sexual assault allegation, her cousin and former WWE and AEW star Chavo Guerrero took to Twitter to show his support.

In the tweet, he claimed that the allegations were entirely accurate and that Sherilyn would always have his support.

"Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima!❤️," Chavo Guerrero tweeted.

Sherilyn's sister, Kaylie Guerrero, also showed her support for her sibling.

