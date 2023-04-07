Eddie Guerrero's daughter Kaylie speaks out on sister's sexual assault allegations against Vickie Guerrero's husband

Kaylie Guerrero recently took to Instagram with a message regarding the recent events surrounding Vickie Guerrero and Sherilyn Guerrero.

Just a few days ago, Sherilyn opened up about allegedly being sexually assaulted by her mother Vickie's second husband, Kris Benson. Kris allegedly assaulted his stepdaughter during a cruise in 2020. Sherilyn's confession prompted Vickie Guerrero to post an enraged response on Instagram, insulting her daughter and accusing her of multiple other things.

Amidst the intensifying drama, Eddie Guerrero's daughter Kaylie also shared a message on Instagram, taking a stand against Vickie.

"This will be my only time addressing this subject, due to the amount of comments and messages I have gotten. It is not my place to speak on this matter. I 100% stand with Sherilyn. I hope that you all can respect her healing journey and give her the time and space she needs to do so. I will not stand by anyone that makes excuses for not being there for their own flesh and blood as they deal with something that is not only traumatizing but a crime against her! It is not the time for others to start victimizing themselves out of her trauma!"

She added:

"Sherilyn has a beautiful soul she is a woman that holds herself with poise and class, she deserves so much better than how she was treated after coming forth with something that is already so difficult to speak about! We may not speak all the time but I will never let anyone think for one moment that the things being said about her are okay! I will not let her name be tarnished by people who couldn't be bothered when it mattered. It's so obvious to me that Sherilyn embodies all of who our dad was and it's very obviious to me those who don't!"

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x Eddie Guerrero’s third daughter and Sherilyn’s half sister, Kaylie posted this on IG in response to Vickie Guerrero. Eddie Guerrero’s third daughter and Sherilyn’s half sister, Kaylie posted this on IG in response to Vickie Guerrero. https://t.co/7ef4FlAnd1

Shaul Guerrero has also spoken in support of Sherilyn Guerrero against Vickie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero's oldest daughter, Shaul Guerrero, has also recently commented on the topic.

According to Shaul, Sherilyn's allegations against Vickie Guerrero's husband, Kris Benson, were completely true. In her Instagram post, she stated that while it was not r*pe, sexual assault was also equally traumatizing.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Shaul Guerrero, daughter of Vickie Guerrero and sister to Sherilyn, just dropped even more dirt on this sexual assault drama on Instagram.



-- She confirms Sherilyn was sexually assaulted but Vickie's husband.

-- She claims Sherilyn verbally… And now Shaul has entered the chat...Shaul Guerrero, daughter of Vickie Guerrero and sister to Sherilyn, just dropped even more dirt on this sexual assault drama on Instagram.-- She confirms Sherilyn was sexually assaulted but Vickie's husband.-- She claims Sherilyn verbally… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… And now Shaul has entered the chat...Shaul Guerrero, daughter of Vickie Guerrero and sister to Sherilyn, just dropped even more dirt on this sexual assault drama on Instagram.-- She confirms Sherilyn was sexually assaulted but Vickie's husband.-- She claims Sherilyn verbally… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/S8kMm6ZdyV

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Vickie Guerrero and her family.

What do you make of Kaylie Guerrero's statement? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes