Shaul Guerrero makes controversial statement about her sister's accusation against Vickie Guerrero and her husband

The Guerrero family is in turmoil after Eddie's youngest daughter, Sherilyn, accused Vickie Guerrero's current husband of sexually assaulting her. Her sister Shaul Guerrero has now opened up on the incident in a statement on Instagram.

While Vickie Guerrero was single for a long time after Eddie's passing, she married her current partner, Kris Benson, in 2015. Sherilyn accused her mother's current husband of assaulting her while they were on a cruise just before the COVID pandemic. She also said that since the assault, her mother has abandoned her, as have her sister and other members of her family.

Chavo Guerrero spoke out in support of her after she opened up about the incident. Vickie Guerrero has also spoken about the incident, but the controversial statements she made have set the public even more firmly against her.

Eddie Guerrero's older daughter Shaul has now addressed the accusations brought forth. She immediately said in her Instagram post that what Sherilyn revealed about the assault on the cruise was completely true.

"I am deeply saddened at the state my family has been in for years. What my sister stated happened on the cruise was true. She did get SA'd by my stepfather. SA is NEVER okay and she has every right to talk about it. Was it r*pe... no. But it was unwanted touching which is absolutely unacceptable and traumatizing."

She added that it drove a wedge into her family's already "tumultuous" relationship.

"This incident tore an even deeper wedge into our family than was there before. My mother and sister have had a deeply tumultuous relationship for years, same with my sister and I. After this incident on the cruise, we all went to various forms of therapy in order to heal."

She went on to clarify that while Sherilyn claimed that the family had abandoned her after the incident, such was not the case. They went to therapy, and Vickie Guerrero and Kris also helped her financially. Shaul acknowledged that this didn't "solve the wounds," but emphasized that her sister was not abandoned after the incident.

"My sister has led the public to believe we abandoned her after the SA which is not true. The family went into various forms of therapy and Mom & Kris helped Sherilyn get on her feet again by helping her financially, as they have done for Sherilyn since she was 22. Does this solve the wounds - absolutely not, but she was not abandoned after this incident."

Shaul pointed out issues over the years between Vickie Guerrero, herself, and Sherilyn

Vickie Guerrero's older daughter, Shaul, also addressed the accusation that she and Vickie had abandoned Sherilyn. She said that the relationship ended years after the cruise when Sherilyn "verbally and emotionally" abused her while Shaul was trying to help her.

She said that the abuse was so intense when she went to help Sherilyn after the latter's surgery that she had to leave the house and would later suffer panic attacks. This also caused her to pull out of shows. She also said that both Vickie Guerrero and herself had offered to go to therapy together to sort out issues.

She ended by saying that she was sad that they were dealing with these issues publicly and that she wished her sister would find healing.

"I'm so sad that we are dealing with all of this hurt publicly now. I hope the family that is supporting you will hold your hand and give you the support you need. That family does not include me due to the verbal and emotional abuse you have subjected me to over many years. My boundaries matter just as yours do and until you agree to meet with a therapist to work this out, then we will continue to heal separately. I hope you find healing."

The entire incident seems tragic for the Guerrero family.

