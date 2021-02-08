Shaul Guerrero is taking a break from professional wrestling to focus on her mental health

Shaul Guerrero announced that she needs some time away from the wrestling business to focus on her own mental health right now.

The daughter of Vickie Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero has had her fair share of ups and downs in the wrestling business over the years. She has worked for both WWE and AEW. During her career, she has been both a wrestler and a ring announcer. Shaul announced on her Twitter account that she will be taking time away from professional wrestling.

In a message posted on social media, Shaul Guerrero cited both her mental health and an eating disorder being the reasoning.

"Official today I am withdrawing from all performances and appearances scheduled in conjunction with wrestling. After a very scary mental illness crisis I am no longer advised by loved ones and professionals to participate in high stress events at this time. I deeply apologize to the fans who have been respectful and supportive of me and who continue to do so. I will be using this time to seek the help I need, reestablish my eating disorder treatment and hopefully get answers and solutions to reach a healthy mental state. I apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this may bring."

Hopefully, this time away from the business will prove to beneficial for Shaul Guerrero.

Shaul Guerrero has worked all over the wrestling business

Shaul Guerrero

After Shaul Guerrero spent a few years in WWE's developmental system, she was seen on the national stage last year in AEW. There, she was the announcer for the Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament.

Advertisement

In December, she made her independent wrestling debut in a tournament to crown the first-ever GCW Women's Champion. She was eliminated in the second round by Queen Aminata.

It's admirable that Shaul Guerrero made this statement publicly and stepped away from the wrestling industry to get her life back on track. At the end of the day, real life always has to come first.

Everyone here at Sportskeeda wishes Shaul Guerrero health and wellness during this difficult time.