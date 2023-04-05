Eddie Guerrero's daughter says her step-father sexually assaulted her; accuses Vickie Guerrero of siding with husband over her

Sherilyn Guerrero, daughter of Vickie and the late Eddie Guerrero, recently took to her TikTok account to make devastating allegations against her stepfather and her mother.

Sherilyn is the youngest daughter of Eddie Guerrero and Vickie, born in 1995. After Eddie's passing, Vickie remained alone for almost 10 years. She then announced her engagement to her partner Kris Benson. The couple was married on September 12, 2015.

In a very emotional video on TikTok, WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero's youngest daughter, Sherilyn, revealed that her stepfather had sexually assaulted her during a cruise in 2020.

She said she was tired of staying silent for the past two years. She added that she had protected him for long enough and was tired of doing so.

"Come 2020 before COVID, there was a cruise that my family had went on. And basically on this cruise, I got sexually assaulted. And the unfortunate part was that it was by my stepdad. Yeah, it was by my stepdad. And was I the only one? No, but that's not my business to put their story out there. But it happened to me. The fact that I protected somebody who doesn't give a sh*t about me, is beyond me, but growth and maturity right? I lived with them, so I didn't know what to do."

She then tried to get out of there and got her apartment the following year when she injured her knee:

"Basically fast forward the following year when I got injured on my knee, my mom was the only one out there in Houston that's family and she was helping me with that. There was basically a conversation, and granted let me tell you I have told my mom how uncomfortable I am with him after it happened and basically she was always telling me it was a mistake. It's not who he is."

She went on to say that she was tired of getting accused by family members of having distanced herself from her mother when she was the one who had blocked her and not wished her on holidays.

Vickie Guerrero allegedly sided with Sherilyn's stepfather. The latter claimed that she had been completely blocked from her family, while those she had shared her experience with had shown her support.

Eddie Guerrero's nephew and legendary wrestler, Chavo, has supported Sherilyn

Eddie Guerrero's former tag team partner and nephew, Chavo, has now issued a tweet supporting his cousin.

He made his stance clear on the matter.

"Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima!" Guerrero wrote.

Chavo Guerrero jr. @mexwarrior Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima! Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima!❤️

Vickie recently left on a two-week cruise, so she has not said anything. It remains to be seen how she answers the accusations once she returns.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes