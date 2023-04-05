"There are two sides to a story" - Vickie Guerrero breaks silence on daughter's sexual assault allegations

Vickie Guerrero and her daughter Sherilyn have unfortunately been embroiled in some nasty controversy after she accused Vickie's husband of sexual assault. After days of silence, the wrestling veteran has now broken her silence in a heated Instagram post.

Sherilyn initially went live on Tik Tok where she detailed an incident between her and her stepfather, Kris Benson. She additionally claimed that Vickie Guerrero ended up siding with Benson and proceeded to alienate her instead.

In a heavy-handed Instagram post of her own, Vickie has now responded to Sherilyn and even made some claims about her daughter's behavior over the years as well. Sadly, it seems that there will be a legal case following her post, where the mother will sue her daughter.

"There are two sides to a story! Over 15 years my relationship with Sherilyn has been hostile and I have tried to deal with a narcissist person. Not only myself but close friends of Sherilyn of over 10 years and family have cut ties with her because of her manic behaviors."

The post continued:

"I tried to do therapy with Sherilyn but she always said NO and that I am sick not her. Sherilyn please tell your side of your character of being drunk on the cruise and having guys in your room then crying because you think you were r*ped then demanded us to go to a pharmacy in Bahamas for Plan B. You want to play dirty and sling Kris and I thru the mud….I have my own pile of mud FROM YOU."

Vickie Guerrero also noted that she has attempted to heal the relationship between them over the years, but that her accusations have led to her disowning her daughter. Additionally, Guerrero also hit back at fans

Chavo Guerrero claims he's taken Sherilyn's side over Vickie Guerrero

Chavo and Eddie Guerrero's pairing in WWE resulted in many memorable moments, and their real-life family bond was obvious. Despite Eddie's death, Chavo continues to support his uncle's blood and has recently made it clear that he supports Sherilyn over Vickie Guerrero.

"Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima!" Guerrero tweeted.

Unfortunately, the drama will likely not end here, especially if Vickie Guerrero takes legal action against Sherilyn. The story will possibly continue to develop at this stage, and only time will tell whose claims were false or true.

