"I'll smash your f**king camera": Bradley Martyn lashes out and threatens Sneako for smoking at his gym

Controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" collaborated with Bradley Martyn on September 24, 2023. At one point, the Rumble streamer started smoking at Martyn's gym, prompting the latter to lash out at him. The fitness influencer went on to threaten Sneako by stating that he would "smash" his camera because of his antics:

"Yo! I'm not kidding, though! I'll smash your f**king camera right now! No, I'm not playing. I'll smash... (the livestreaming camera goes offline for a few seconds)... bro, I'm not playing with you. I'm not playing! I'll smash your f**king camera. I'm really not playing with you. What do you want to do?"

Sneako immediately put down his cigarette after seeing Bradley Martyn enraged. The Raw Talk podcast host issued an ultimatum to the New Yorker, saying:

"I'm not playing at all! I'll shut this whole s**t down. (The Rumble streamer asks why Martyn was so infuriated) I don't like cigarettes in my gym, period! I know, but I'm not good with that! The joke's done, I'm not kidding. I'll take that s**t (Bradley Martyn points at the livestreaming camera) out, too!"

Bradley Martyn calls Sneako out for being disrespectful at his gym

The streamers' conversation continued, with Bradley Martyn calling Sneako out for being disrespectful at his property. He remarked:

"You do that s**t again, I'm going to end this - I'll smash this god d*mn camera right in front of your face! I do that s**t, I swear to god, bro! That's disrespectful as f**k! That's the truth."

The influencer outlined the rules for his gym, stating that smoking w*ed was permitted on the premises. Cigarettes, on the other hand, were prohibited:

"I said you can smoke w*ed in here. You're not supposed to smoke cigarettes in there. I'm not kidding! I'll smash your f**king camera right in front of you. I'm not kidding! You're disrespecting me by smoking in my f**king gym and I'm not kidding."

Steve "SteveWillDoIt" was also present during the special collaboration and joked that the indefinitely banned YouTuber and Bradley Martyn settled their differences by sparring.

A few moments later, the bodybuilder once again lambasted Sneako, stating:

"I don't give a f**k! I told you don't smoke in my f**king... it's not a joke! Not a joke. Don't disrespect me in my f**king house like that. I mean that, for real! (Sneako asserts there was no smoke in the gym) I know, but I'm telling you - it's a funny game for a minute and then it's not funny. I don't like that!"

Fans react to the streamers' heated moment

Drama Alert's tweet featuring the content creators' heated interaction has garnered over 946,000 views and 6,000 likes. Here's what the community had to say about it:

Several netizens sided with Bradley Martyn's reaction to the 25-year-old's shenanigans. Meanwhile, X user @BojaHors stated that Nico could have simply gone outside to smoke.