"He's just a liar" - SteveWillDoIt shares strong sentiments for MrBeast, calls latter "fake nice person"

Popular internet personality Steve "SteveWillDoIt" has garnered the internet's attention after expressing some relatively strong sentiments for YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast." During a recent podcast, Steve referred to the latter as a "fake nice person," claiming he was not a "hater" and just wanted to voice his opinion. SteveWillDoIt went on to say that when his YouTube channel was deleted, Jimmy ignored his messages and did not try to help him.
The Rumble streamer then said:
"He's the number one YouTuber in the world. And the fact that he just shoved me... like, puts me aside. Doesn't respond. Doesn't try to help me out. That makes me believe that he is a fake nice person. Or two - he's just a liar. But I really think he is just a fake nice person."
SteveWillDoIt explains why he thinks MrBeast is a "fake nice person"
The conversation began when SteveWillDoIt disclosed that he contacted MrBeast after his YouTube channel with five million subscribers was deleted:
"I was talking to MrBeast in a group chat, with him and Chandler. When I had a YouTube channel, I would shoot them ideas. They would say they liked it or not. Chandler messaged me before that, saying that he was a fan of my content. He put me in the group chat with MrBeast. Beast was super nice. This and that."
Steve elaborated on his conversation with the Kansas native, claiming that his YouTube channel was suspended after he mentioned the controversial gambling platform, Stake.com:
"My channel gets deleted, I messaged MrBeast and I say, 'Yo, my channel got deleted for this reason. I made a new, second channel, after my second channel was deleted, for having Stake.com in the URL. When you're allowed to play (on) Stake on YouTube and you're allowed to say I'm playing (on) Stake on YouTube. Anyway, you can help me out?'"
After referring to MrBeast as a "fake nice person," the 24-year-old personality added:
"He's a really nice person, I swear to god. He would at least respond to me. But he responded to me when I gave him video ideas. But when my channel gets deleted, because for literally bull s**t reason. For having... for making a second channel, a new second channel after my second channel got deleted. My second channel got deleted because I had Stake.com."
Fans react to SteveWillDoIt's sentiments
Drama Alert's tweet featuring SteveWillDoIt's sentiments received over 47 reactions. Here's what netizens had to say:
Hailing from Oviedo, Florida, SteveWillDoIt is a well-known content creator who rose to prominence on Instagram by posting challenge-focused videos. He is also a part of NELK Boys, which is best known for its popular podcast, Full Send Podcast.