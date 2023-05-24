"Being in tears and having mental breakdowns day after day" - When MrBeast was accused of harboring toxic workplace environment

Jimmy "MrBeast" has established himself as one of the most influential personalities in the content creation industry. He dethroned Felix "PewDiePie" to become the most subscribed YouTuber in 2022. The 25-year-old has also astounded the online community with his charitable efforts, from providing cutting-edge hearing aids to 1,000 deaf people to donating 20,000 pairs of shoes to children in Africa.

However, over the course of his 11-year career, the Kansas native has been embroiled in several controversies. One of the major debacles occurred in 2018 when MrBeast was accused of harboring a toxic workplace by his former editor, Matt Turner.

The latter took to Twitter to post a series of updates, claiming that working for the YouTuber was the "most mentally draining" part of his life. He went on to say that he was yelled at, bullied, and called "replaceable" by Jimmy.

Matt Turner's now-deleted tweet in which he accused the YouTuber (Image via Sportskeeda)

Taking a look back at the time when MrBeast was accused by his ex-editor, Matt Turner, of harboring a toxic workplace environment

It all started in 2018 when Matt Turner announced that he was no longer a member of MrBeast's team. In a series of now-deleted social media posts (dated October 5, 2018), Turner claimed that the YouTuber's crew was "forced to sign NDA (non-disclosure agreement)" and was told that working for Jimmy was their "glory days."

The situation drew a lot of attention, with several prominent YouTubers sharing their thoughts. Contentious personality and Drama Alert host Daniel "Keemstar" weighed in on the controversy, saying:

"I just find it very strange that he's coming out, saying all this negative stuff about MrBeast, when a year ago, when he actually left, he uploaded a video saying, 'It was the greatest time of his life.'"

Keemstar later claimed to have spoken with Jimmy, during which the latter denied the allegations of a toxic workplace. The philanthropist revealed that he offered Matt Turner a $10,000 severance package, as well as a new job at SoaR Gaming:

"What MrBeast told me is basically, like, when they fired him, or whatever, they gave him $10,000 and they got him a job at SoaR (Gaming)."

Timestamp: 01:55

Matt Turner issues an apology

In the aftermath of the drama, Matt Turner took to his official channel to apologize. In a now-private video titled, My Life 1 Year After *Exposing* MrBeast... (Living in a Van), Turner said:

"I just wanted to say, 'Hey, I worked for this guy and it wasn't great. But, that's it! And it became video series and Drama Alert and John Scarce and all of these drama channels picking up this story that never was my intention."

Timestamp: 04:10

The Massachusetts native then apologized to those who were "offended" by his story about being the "main" editor and videographer for MrBeast:

"So, if I offended anyone and talking about an editor's... job, which was my own. I was his editor. I was his main editor and videographer. If anyone was offended by me saying that that wasn't the best experience, well then I do apologize."

Following the massive controversy, Matt Turner returned to the internet and reactivated his Twitter account in 2022. The same year, he appeared as a contestant on the popular reality television show Big Brother 24.

