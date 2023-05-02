YouTuber and Nelk Boys member SteveWillDoIt's recent gambling antics have left UFC president Dana White completely flabbergasted.

His gambling exploits, which have been nothing short of outrageous, have left even the UFC boss in a state of shock and disbelief. The sheer magnitude of the YouTuber's gambling expenditure has prompted Dana White to question the possibility of such a feat.

The UFC foreman was seen during his recent gambling outing at the Red Rock Casino in Paradise, Nevada where he stated:

"How much ? $10000 ? He spent $10000 on slot machines? How the f*ck is that even possible ?

Check out the entire video below (from 21:16 onwards):

While UFC president Dana White is well-known for his love of gambling and his tendency to place high-stakes bets on Las Vegas casinos, few people are aware of his exceptional blackjack abilities. Over the years, White has won substantial amounts of money through gambling, and some casinos have even asked him to refrain from playing due to his consistent big wins.

In a similar vein, SteveWillDoIt, also known as Stephan Deleonardi, has gained notoriety for his extravagant betting leverage, which often features on his YouTube channel. However, his latest online gambling streams violated the platform's policies, leading to the removal of his channel.

Dana White assists NFL standout Taylor Lewan in winning $60,000 in blackjack

Dana White's gambling antics continue to be a topic of discussion in both the MMA and social media communities. The UFC president is known for his love of gambling, particularly blackjack, and his impressive winning streaks have even caused some casinos to ask him to stop playing.

White's latest gambling venture involves collaborations with several creators, including the popular Nelk Boys and Adin Ross. In a recent video uploaded to the Bussin' With The Boys YouTube channel, White joined NFL star Taylor Lewan for a high-stakes blackjack session. Although Lewan initially lost nearly $50k, White's expertise and guidance helped him secure a $60k profit.

After winning a hefty amount, Taylor Lewan stated:

"Down 40 at one point I typically had a 50 thousand dollars out at one point. Just crazy dude, I will never gamble without Dana, I will never until tomorrow when he's gone."

Watch the entire sequence of events below (from 7:15 onwards):

Poll : 0 votes