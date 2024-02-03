"He sent me $250K" - Adin Ross claims 21 Savage paid back his money after alleged cheating controversy

Kick streamer Adin Ross made headlines yesterday (January 2) as updates emerged suggesting he lost $250K in a card game, allegedly due to cheating by popular rapper 21 Savage. The streamer discussed the entire situation with fellow Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who coincidentally had recently hosted 21 Savage at his house a few days prior.

Despite the loss of money and the drama, Adin revealed during his phone call with Kai Cenat that the rapper returned $250K. He was heard saying:

"He sent me $250K."

Adin Ross speaks on the 21 Savage situation, says the rapper refunded the money

Adin Ross's stream took a controversial turn yesterday when popular rapper 21 Savage was observed selecting a marked card, being aware that it revealed a queen on the flip side, to secure a victory in a bet against the streamer.

However, the live chat quickly caught wind of the situation. Subsequently, the streamer was also notified of the so-called cheating, and he pointed out the marked cards to 21 Savage, who, at the time, shrugged it off.

Earlier today (January 3), the streamer had a conversation with Kai Cenat, revealing that 21 Savage had actually refunded him the money. He stated that he was willing to buy a car or two for a couple of the rapper's close ones:

"Knowing that, not 21, but I think it was the same guy who did the call..."

Kai added:

"Yeah, 21 needs to have a conversation with them. He gotta get him (the guy who pointed out the marked cards) gone."

Adin responded:

"He (21 Savage) spoke to me last night on camera. It was somebody in and around and he (21 Savage) said he (the guy who pointed out the marked cards) should have been cut off. He sent the money. He sent $250K."

Community responds to the Adin Ross-21 Savage controversy

The recent development concerning the drama involving Adin Ross and 21 Savage naturally generated numerous comments. Here are a few of them:

Fans share their reactions to the drama (Image via X)

21 Savage also had a significant win during his recent stream with Kai Cenat. The duo wagered $150K each on a Madden NFL 24 game, but unfortunately, the streamer ended up losing it.