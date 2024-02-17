"Bro put up a triple single" - Fans react as Kai Cenat gets an official rating of 1 at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Kai Cenat took part in the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game as a part of Team Shannon. Though the streamer’s team winded up winning 100-91 against Team Stephen A., his performance was ultimately ridiculed online. Kai's official stats were shown online, courtesy of StatMamba, with 1 shot made, 1 tweet at halftime, and 1 block (from Rubi Rose). The final stat was a joke made at the streamer’s expense, as Rubi Rose asked Kai to score 30 points for her during the game.

Unfortunately, he failed, so a joke was made at Kai Cenat’s expense in his official stat lineup. While the streamer did make an impressive shot during the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, it didn’t stop netizens from roasting him:

“Bro put up a triple single”

Kai Cenat’s performance at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game gets roasted by fans online

Team Shannon took the game home in an NBA Celebrity All-Star Game that was incredibly close for the vast majority of the evening. While Kai Cenat was on that team, he unfortunately didn’t put many points on the board.

While the content creator could have done more had the ball been passed to him, it didn’t stop people from ruthlessly roasting him online. Posts came in from all over X.com about the streamer's performance in the February 16, 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend game.

Some would choose to highlight the 1 (Block from Rubi Rose), with some netizens claiming that they would score at least 30, if Rubi Rose had asked them to. Others would highlight that nobody passed Kai the ball, so it was impossible for him to score more than he did.

Some of the comments compared him to other NBA players. One user on X.com highlighted a Tony Snell stat line with nothing done in 28 minutes, while another post said Kai Cenat thinks he’s Steph Curry.

Many were simply ruthless to the streamer, who predicted an incredible stat line ahead of the game. Netizens were highlighting a fumble or insinuating that Kai Cenat would have done better had he not been in the game at all.

It wasn’t all negative, though. Many appreciated the young streamer and all his work. One post pointed out that he did score, while others were just appreciative and glad to see Kai on a stage as massive as the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

While the 2023 Streamer of the Year didn’t perform as well as he expected to in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, he still took part and showed up to the game alongside the NBA’s own Steph Curry.