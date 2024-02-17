"They may pick him up & dunk him" - NBA fans troll Kai Cenat for claiming 45-pt stat line with Ice Spice on sideline ahead of All-Star Celebrity game

Kai Cenat, the American YouTuber and an online streamer is one of the many celebrities playing in the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday. It appears like the internet sensation is in the mood to leave his mark on the game.

Recently, he was in conversation with the media before the All-Star Celebrity Game. When a reporter asked Cenat about his preparation going into the game, the YouTuber gave his stat line that might seem too much for the night. The YouTuber said this to the media.

“Tonight, we dropping 30. If Ice Spice is on the sideline, we are dropping 45 (points), 10 assists, 17 rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Cenat had a cigar in his right hand and a duffle bag in his right, probably, he had his shoes in it. Cenat is just 5-foot-3-inch and given the average height that he might have to go against, it wouldn’t be easy for him to score points.

NBA fans on X/Twitter took notice of the numbers that Cenat was promising before the game. They were having none of what Cenat was saying and trolled him ruthlessly on social media.

Alluding to Cenat’s short height, one of the fans wrote, “My boy is 4 1/2 feet tall, they may pick him up and dunk him.”

Stating the same numbers that Cenat predicted for himself, one of the fans replaced the units with something hilarious.

The fan wrote, “45 claps 10 bricks and 17 laps around the court.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kai Cenat battled with kids to prepare for 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star game

Maybe the big number that Kai Cenat is promising is due to the intense preparation that the media star put in before he showed up for the game. In a recent video that he posted on X/Twitter, Cenat looked intense and in full preparation mode.

He entered the basketball court with a fierce look on his face. In his signature dreadlocks, Cenat was seen flaunting matching red color headbands and shoes before he took to the court in the video. Just when the viewers are ready to watch torching his opponents, he is seen playing against little kids.

Expand Tweet

With every basket that Cenat made over the kids, he is seen celebrating, talking trash, and blocking their shots. Even in the beginning of the video, Cenat appears tall, until we see he is playing against small kids.

Cenat will play for Team Shannon Sharpe in the All-Star Celebrity Game. He will be joined by other known faces such as Lilly Singh and five-time WNBA All-Star Jewell Loyd from the Seattle Storm.

This year, the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will feature an LED court, a new innovative design to add to the experience and entertainment. It will also feature different graphics throughout the game. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and his co-host Shannon Sharpe will go against each other as coaches for the opposing teams.