YouTuber and online streamer Kai Cenat is one of several celebrities invited to participate in the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game this Friday. Cenat prepared for the game by playing against kids and NBA fans are wheezing over the viral video.

In the video below, Cenat was ready to take over the court and it was like his own hoops mixtape. He had his signature dreadlocks with red headbands and shoes. He was looking great warming up and about to drop a lot of points against his opponents.

But by the 20-second mark, Cenat was hilariously playing against kids below 10 years old. He was completely dominant on both sides of the ball, shooting over the kids and blocking their shots with ease. He was so pumped up about every basket he made, celebrating his huge accomplishment on the court.

NBA fans on social media just can't get enough of the hilarious video posted by Kai Cenat. Many pointed out how he was taller than all the kids and how funny it was to see him take it seriously. Others just took shots at him, his skills and his height.

One fan wrote:

"Skill based matchmaking."

This fan made fun of Cenat's height, which is around 5-foot-4:

"Imagine the parents. They probably thought he was an actual kid too."

Another fan had jokes:

"Gonna tell my future kids this was Derrick Rose."

Here are other memes and reactions to Kai Cenat's hilarious hoop mixtape:

Who will join Kai Cenat in the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game?

Who are the participants in this year's NBA Celebrity All-Star Game?

The head coaches for the upcoming 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game are ESPN analysts Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe. Smith's assistant coaches are rapper Lil Wayne and WNBA star Aj'a Wilson, while Sharpe will get some help from rapper 50 Cent and NFL legend Peyton Manning.

Team Stephen A. is composed of Metta Sandiford-Artest, Natasha Cloud, Jennifer Hudson, C.J. Stroud, AJ McLean, Kwame Onwuachi, Adam Blackstone and Gianmarco Tamberi and Jack Ryan.

On the other hand, Kai Cenat is on Team Shannon along with Micah Parsons, Jewell Lloyd, Quincy Isaiah, Conor Daly, Dylan Wang, Sir, Lily Singh, Walker Hayes and Anuel AA.

The 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is scheduled on Feb. 16, 2024, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It has a start time of 7:00 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ESPN.

