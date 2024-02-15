"Jamie Salter is like a father figure": Kanye West wants to 'hang with' childhood hero Shaquille O'Neal and $1.1 billion worth business partner

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is already looking to end his online beef with Shaquille O'Neal following his most recent post on Instagram. The LA Lakers legend ripped West for his comments about Jamie Salter, who is one of Shaq's business partners and the CEO of Authentic Brands Group.

In a new post on his Instagram account, West had a lot of things to say about what happened over the weekend at the Super Bowl. He clarified that Taylor Swift didn't get him removed from the event. He also praised Beyonce, Lil Wayne and even Swift in his post.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper also promoted his new album, while trying to diffuse the tension with O'Neal and Salter. He even invited them to hang out and called the ABG CEO as a "father figure" to him.

"TO SHAQ, I GREW UP LOOKING UP TO YOU. I WOULD LOVE TO HANG WITH YOU AND JAMIE SOMETIME. JAIMIE SALTER IS LIKE A FATHER FIGURE TO ME."

Shaquille O'Neal slammed Kanye West for calling out Jamie Salter for not picking up his phone when he needed him. West was almost entirely blackballed by everyone last year after his anti-semitic rants and other controversial issues.

The four-time NBA champion told West to stop "b*tching and snitching" while also pointing out that he waited for him to say something smart at the Super Bowl. Luckily for West, he did not cross paths with O'Neal, who took a picture with Taylor Swift at the event.

Shaq came to defend Salter, who has been a father figure to the NBA legend in the business world. Salter has a net worth of around $1.1 billion due to his ties with companies such as Reebok, Tapout, Forever 21, Nautica, Aeropostale and Rockport.

Shaquille O'Neal got his jersey retired by the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic retired Shaquille O'Neal's jersey on Tuesday.

Amid his mini-tirade toward Kanye West, Shaquille O'Neal was having a great week. O'Neal was at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas to watch the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. He also got to hang out with a lot of celebrity friends at the event.

The former MVP followed it up by getting honored by the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at the Kia Center. O'Neal became the first player in Magic franchise history to get his jersey retired. He played four seasons in Orlando from 1992 to 1996 before leaving the team in free agency to join the LA Lakers.

"You know, there's an old saying: 'Never forget where you come from,'" O'Neal said. "And my professional career started here. I've been living here mostly all my life. The fans have been hospitable. The people have been very, very hospitable. I never thought this day would happen."

