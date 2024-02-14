When did the last successful NBA protest happen? Taking a look amid New York Knicks filing after loss to Houston Rockets

The New York Knicks filed an official protest with the NBA following their controversial loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. The Knicks are looking to become just the seventh team to have a successful protest in league history. But when did the last successful NBA protest happen?

According to Robert Bradley at the Association for Professional Basketball Research, the last time an NBA protest was upheld was during the 2007-08 season. It was when the Miami Heat protested Shaquille O'Neal getting disqualified from the game incorrectly on Dec. 19, 2007.

Table officials at the game against the Atlanta Hawks got Shaq's number of fouls wrong. He was removed from the game with 59.1 seconds remaining in overtime when the Hawks' statistical crew thought he had six fouls, but only had five instead.

The league allowed the final 59.1 seconds of the game to be replayed on March 8, 2008. O'Neal was no longer with the Heat at that point and was traded to the Phoenix Suns. The original result was a win for the Hawks and it remained a win after the replay.

What happened between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets?

The New York Knicks visited the Houston Rockets on Tuesday and the game was close until the end. It was supposed to go to overtime, but Jalen Brunson was called for a foul on Aaron Holiday with about a second left. Holiday made two of his three free throws to give the Rockets a 105-103 win.

The NBA's L2M report confirmed that Brunson did not commit a foul and should have been a no-call. That meant the Knicks could have won the game in overtime. Game crew chief and referee Ed Malloy even confirmed that the contact between Brunson and Holiday was marginal and should not have been called a foul.

The L2M report and Malloy's comments were enough for the Knicks to file a protest with the NBA. The only question is whether the league will uphold the protest or not.

How many protests have the NBA upheld?

Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have a slim chance of getting their protest upheld by the NBA. It has been 16 years since the league upheld a protest, so Knicks fans might not be happy heading into the break.

There have only been six successful protests in NBA history and here's the list:

1952-53 season - Milwaukee Hawks vs. Philadelphia Warriors (Incorrect player substitution) 1969-70 season - Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls (Disallowed buzzer-beater) 1971-72 season - Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Buffalo Braves (Cleveland not given a full timeout) 1978-79 season - New Jersey Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers (Three technical fouls on a coach) 1982-83 season - Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs (Double lane violation) 2007-08 season - Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks (Statistical crew error)

