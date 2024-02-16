Top 5 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game players of all time ft. Kevin Hart

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game adds to the entertainment of the fans as Hollywood celebrities and other stars play against each other. Since the ones participating in the game are mostly artists, it is highly unlikely that a celebrity will be great at the sport.

There have been times when some of them (excluding retired NBA players) left the fans stunned. From musicians Justin Bieber and Snoop Dog to ESPN host Stephen A. Smith (as a coach), the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game has seen many famous names in action. However, only a few have stood out and given a glimpse of their potentially elite basketball skills.

With that in mind, here is the list of celebrities who have stood out with their performance in the All-Star Celebrity Game.

Top 5 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game players of all time

#5 Jason Sudeikis

It is easy to find Jason Sudeikis playing street basketball in the neighborhood. The Hollywood actor is a fantastic shooter, and it was apparent in the All-Star Game. The only reason it was given few highlights was because of the presence of former NBA player Tracy McGrady on the team.

In 2016, Sudeikis made four of seven 3-point shots that he took. Sudeikis could legitimately argue that he is the best shooter among all the entertainment stars in the industry. However, that is just one part of Sudeikis’ game. He has a pretty amazing ability to finish at the rim.

#4 Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart has to be on that list for more than one reason. Anytime the comedian/actor is on the court or even sitting courtside, he never ceases to make everyone laugh. With Hart on the team, his energy will make everyone involved feel like something big is at stake.

Despite his 5-foot-4 stature, Kevin Hart is a fairly good basketball player. He is quicker, and he can dribble basketball across the court. Hart is also among the most dominant players in the All-Star Celebrity Game. He won four consecutive MVP awards only because fans voted for him.

Hart also makes a big scene on camera openly challenging retired NBA players. He also calls out fouls on his own teammates and tries to pick a fight with child actors. All in fun!

#3 Nelly

The American rapper is one of the easy choices on the list. One of the reasons that Nelly is so good at basketball is due to his previous exposure to the sport at an early age.

In 2006, the Austin, Texas-born rapper recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds in the All-Star Celebrity Game. He was also the only player on his team to hit 3-pointers. Although his team lost 37-33, he was declared the MVP of the matchup.

#2 Terrell Owens

Putting Terrell Owens on the list might seem unfair, given he was a professional athlete. However, since Owens played professional football, he should be credited with what he displayed on the court. He is considered one of the greatest wide receivers ever and played for many NFL teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Owens played in the 2008 and 2010 All-Star Celebrity Games. In 2008, he checked into the contest in the second quarter, scored 18 points and was awarded the MVP. Owens is easily among the best celebrities to play in the All-Star Celebrity Game.

#1 Brian McKnight

If everything had gone differently in Brian McKnight's life, he would have been a basketball player. The 6-foot-4 singer played in ABA as a semipro minor and is arguably the most iconic player in the All-Star Celebrity Game.

McKnight is on the list for many reasons. He was the first-ever MVP awardee in an ASC Game. In 2005, McKnight had one of the most memorable outings witnessed in ASCG. He displayed his excellence at basketball and hit a game-winner for his team with less than 10 seconds remaining on the clock.