Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens finds himself in the news once again after posting an Instagram story and tagging Colorado head coach Deion Sanders in it.

Nicknamed T.O., Owens is one of the greatest wide receivers to grace the NFL. In the story, he recorded himself unboxing a special gift from none other than Coach Prime.

The Deion Sanders-autographed black box containing the item looked premium at first glance with "PRIME" written on it in block letters. As T.O. opens the box, he finds the following message embossed on it,

"If you look good, you feel good,

If you feel good, you play good,

If you play good, they pay good"

He then proceeds to remove the cellophane wrapping, which then reveals dapper black Nike sneakers customized for the Colorado Buffs. Having white wavy stripes dripping down from the sole, and a golden Nike "swoosh", Owens just couldn't contain his excitement. Thanking Deion Sanders, he said:

"I Got Mine."

It's just not Owens who's getting these dashing sneakers. Coach Prime recently sent a similar but customized pair of shoes to his son and Colorado safety, Shilo Sanders.

Terrell Owens thanks Deion Sanders for motivation

Owens is turning heads at 50 with a newfound commitment to fitness, and he's giving credit where it's due. The legendary Pro Football Hall of Famer recently expressed his appreciation to the $45 million-worth Coach Prime.

Despite hanging up his cleats over a decade ago, Owens is showcasing his dedication to staying in peak shape through rigorous workouts.

Decked out in an Alabama sweatshirt, Owens shared workout videos featuring intense exercises like side shuffles and backpedals. Owens said:

"Hey, appreciate the motivation Prime. You already know, eh! We here to motivate, we here to inspire, we here to get back however that may be. We doin' it. I appreciate your words of encouragement, appreciate what you're doing. Let's get it."

Sanders has been known for his influence off the field and continues to uplift spirits and instill a sense of drive.

