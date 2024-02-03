Colorado coach Deion Sanders always looks out for his kids, whether it be on-field or off-field and while at it, the family grabs the spotlight.

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders recently posted a story on Instagram crediting his dad for a sweet gesture. The Colorado HC, worth $45 million, gifted his son a set of customized CU Buffs Nike sneakers.

The shoes looked dapper in a black and white zebra pattern with a golden Nike 'Swoosh' in the side. Tagging Coach Prime in his post, Shilo captioned it,

"@deionsanders Is being a Great father today !"

Screenshot via Instagram

Coach Prime's son recently gained a lot of attention after his recent stint at Paris Fashion Week, when he walked the ramp for Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall-Winter collection in collaboration with American singer Pharrell Williams.

Shilo Sanders receives motivation from Deion Sanders' special guest

The Colorado safety found himself at the receiving end of inspiration from none other than Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, accompanied by basketball icon Paul Pierce.

The exchange, featured on the latest episode of the Amazon Prime show "Coach Prime," aimed to instill a heightened sense of responsibility and determination in the young Colorado talent.

Garnett explained the importance of relentless effort, asserting:

"You get a chance, you gotta go. The kids’ efforts aren’t at par with what I’d like to see. Because game speed is game speed. Game speed ain't cool, nothing cool about the game."

Coach Prime echoed these sentiments, reflecting on the journey they had to undertake to achieve success in their respective eras.

