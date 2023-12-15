Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Terrell Owen believes that Colin Kaepernick's treatment by the NFL after he took the knee during the National Anthem is part of a wider malaise in society. Going on 'The Jason Lee Show', the former Cowboys star said that he had not expected the blowback that the former quarterback received for his actions.

He remarked:

"I never would have thought it would have created the firestorm that it has. Never thought this guy would never step back on the football field because of that."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Terrell Owens also said that the reaction spoke of race relations between different communities in the USA. However, he was surprised that Colin Kaepernick taking a knee was what brought that conversation back to the fore.

On this, he continued:

"But it really shed light on really kinda how this would works and really how a lot of the White people see us. For so many years, we’ve tried to voice that, I mean, 400-plus something years we’ve been telling you these are some of the things that have been going on and it took … like I said, who would’ve thought that it took a knee to bring all of this back to life."

Terrell Owens not happy with Jay-Z for partnering with the NFL after Colin Kaepernick's protest

Terrell Owens also expressed his displeasure with Jay-Z partnering with the NFL after how the league treated Colin Kaepernick. He feels that the issues that were raised need constant monitoring instead of momentarily addressing them and moving on.

He said:

"I don’t like that because you’re addressing it at that time … where’s the momentum of what is going on? Where’s the continuation of really trying to rectify or bring some type of solution to it? Not just for the moment. It’s continued work. It’s not just for that moment and you address it and it’s swept under the rug after a few weeks or a couple of months and then like you said, it’s business back to usual. It has to be continued effort to rectify some of these things."

Not just Jay-Z, but others like Rihanna, who had earlier refused to perform for the NFL because of that issue, have had a change of heart and she performed in the last Super Bowl Half Time show. However, it's quite clear from his remarks that Terrell Owens thinks strongly about Colin Kaepernick's continued banishment from the league and is still not on board.