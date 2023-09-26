“Jay Z has that much power?”: Fans stunned at rap icon’s influence after latest on Usher’s Super Bowl 2024 halftime show decision

On Sunday it was announced that Usher will be performing at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The R&B superstar spoke about the opportunity to perform at halftime during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

Usher told Lowe about the phone call he received from Jay-Z, telling him that he was chosen. Roc Nation is owned and operated by Jay-Z and partnered with the NFL five years ago. The goal of the partnership was to improve the Super Bowl halftime show, which fans have enjoyed the last few years.

"But when I got this call… he said, 'It’s time, it’s magic time. You know, it's time for you to have that moment.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' He's like, 'The Super Bowl.' I'm like, 'Oh, you ready? Absolutely.'"

Fans on social media were impressed with the amount of power that Jay-Z had over the halftime show. With some not realizing that he and Roc Nation have a multi-year partnership with the league.

Some fans were also surprised the R&B star was chosen as other bands and artists had been rumored. Jay-Z is also responsible for choosing Rihanna to perform during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

How much will Usher get paid for performing at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

Usher will take the stage during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on February 11, 2024. This won't be the first time that the artist has performed at the Super Bowl, as he joined the Black Eyed Peas when they performed in 2011. Now, he will headline and NFL fans are excited for his performance.

Being selected as the NFL's Super Bowl halftime performer is an honor for any artist. The exposure that it brings is unlike any other performance. With over 100 million people watching the Super Bowl each season, there is no other platform that could compare.

Many assume that Super Bowl halftime performers are paid a lucrative sum to perform. That isn't true at all. Usher won't be paid for his Super Bowl performance. The National Football League pays for the performer's travel and the total cost to put the halftime show together. However, Usher won't receive any money to perform.

The experience of performing at the Super Bowl is lucrative on its own. Artists who have performed in the past have seen an increase in sales in music and ticket sales. Although he won't receive a check from the NFL, he will see the financial impact afterward.